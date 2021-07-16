USD/JPY edges higher around 110.00 on BOJ status-quo, downbeat forecasts

- USD/JPY remains on the front foot after BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged and revised down FY 2021/22 economic forecasts.
- US dollar bulls cheer risk-off mood, ignore downbeat Treasury yields.
- Virus concerns intensify outside Asia–Pacific, Tokyo also marks six-month high infections.
- BOJ’s Kuroda eyed for immediate direction, US data, risk catalysts will be the key.
USD/JPY pays a little heed to the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy announcements, stays positive around 110.00, up 0.16% intraday, amid early Friday. The reason could be traced to the US dollar’s sustained strength amid risk-off mood and already expected move by the Japanese central bank.
BOJ keeps benchmark policy rate on hold at -10 basis points (bps) while maintaining its pledge to buy J-REITS at an annual pace of up to JPY180 billion during the July monetary policy meeting. In doing so, the Japanese central bank said, “Japan's economy remains in the severe state but picking up as a trend,” per Reuters.
Read: BOJ stands pat in July, downgrades FY 2021/22 growth outlook
In addition to the BOJ’s inaction, the US dollar’s safe-haven demand also propels USD/JPY prices. That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the previous day’s recovery moves to 92.62 by the press time.
The coronavirus resurgence has been the main catalyst behind the market’s latest rush to risk safety. The northern hemisphere recently joined, unfortunately, the league of Asia-Pacific region with multi-day high infections and faster spread of the covid variant. The UK registered the highest daily cases since January the previous day while Tokyo’s infections also jumped the most in six months. Further, Australia’s extends local lockdowns amid a jump in cases while Los Angles recalled the mask mandate.
Read: S&P 500 futures drop amid spiking coronavirus cases in NSW, LA reinstates mask mandate
Elsewhere, the uncertainty over the Fed’s next moves, despite Chairman Jerome Powell’s push for no monetary policy adjustments also weighs on the risk appetite. Also, fresh US-China jitters and escalating Brexit tussles are additional factors to tear the market’s optimism.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield gains two basis points (bps) to snap a two-day downtrend of around 1.31%. Further, Japan’s Nikkei 225 prints 1.0% intraday loss by the press time.
As the BOJ met market expectations, USD/JPY traders will pay close attention to Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s comments for immediate direction. However, a comparatively major catalyst will be the US consumer-centric figures and risk-related news.
Technical analysis
A six-week-old ascending support line near 109.70, followed by the 100-DMA around 109.40, become important downside levels for the USD/JPY traders to watch during the fresh declines. Meanwhile, a downward sloping trend line from July 02 near 110.50 restricts the pair’s short-term advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.57
|Daily SMA50
|109.88
|Daily SMA100
|109.37
|Daily SMA200
|106.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.09
|Previous Daily Low
|109.71
|Previous Weekly High
|111.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.53
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades corrective pullback near 1.1800
EUR/USD is struggling to extend the corrective pullback above 1.1800 amid a risk-off mood and the US dollar clinging onto the recent gains. Sluggish MACD signals further sideways grind, multiple resistances also challenge the bulls ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD bounces off monthly support to defend 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses, picks up bids of late. Sluggish MACD challenges recovery moves inside short term rising channel. 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, channel support will be crucial for bears.
Gold bulls take a breather during the run-up to $1,845
Gold prices print a four-day winning streak to poke the monthly high with $1,830 amid Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recent run-up likely takes clues from the risk-off mood and breached the key 200-DMA hurdle the previous day. US Retail Sales awaited.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
Has the global inflation express left the station?
The astonishing increase in US inflation this year has focused market attention. Is the Fed correct that the burst is temporary, a product of shortages and supply dislocations? Or has the economic impact of the pandemic lockdowns been deeper and more permanent than anyone realizes?