USD/JPY eases from intraday high, still beyond 107.50, on upbeat Japan data dump

- USD/JPY keeps pullback moves from 107.58 intact amid early Asia.
- Tokyo Core CPI recovers, Japan’s Unemployment Rate drops in April.
- Risk-tone turns cautious ahead of US President Trump’s Chine press conference.
- Second-tier data from the US and Japan can offer immediate direction.
USD/JPY drops to 107.66 after headline data from Japan pleased the yen buyers during the early Asian session on Friday. Even so, the yen keeps the recoveries from the previous day’s low near 107.57/58. The reason for the mixed performance could be traced from upbeat stock markets and fears of the US-China tussle.
Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May rises beyond 0.2% YoY printed in April to 0.4% whereas the Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food grew above -0.2% forecast and -0.1% prior by +0.2% mark. Further, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 2.6% from 2.7% forecasts and 2.5% earlier whereas Job/Applicants Ratio slipped below 1.33 forecast to 1.32. Furthermore, Japan’s April month Retail Sales also came in better than -11.5% to -9.6% However, the Preliminary reading of April month Industrial Production shrank more than -5.1% forecast to -9.1%.
Read: Tokyo area May Core CPI +0.2% YoY smashes estimates of ‐0.2％
Given the mostly upbeat data from Japan, the yen managed to extend its latest U-turn from 107.72. Other than the welcome statistics, fears of the escalations in the US-China tussle, backed by US President Donald Trump’s calling of China conference at 18:00 GMT on Friday, also weigh on the pair.
On the contrary, global equities cheer signals of further easing from the central bank policymakers from the US, Europe and the UK amid optimism surrounded by economic restart after the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led lockdowns. Furthermore, hopes of the cure to the virus and soft US dollar also please the sellers.
Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury yields declined two basis points to 0.685% whereas S&P 500 Futures fail to keep the bulls happy as its key benchmark did on Wall Street the previous day.
Moving on, Japan’s House Starts and Consumer Confidence, followed by the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, will entertain the traders on Friday. However, the major attention will be given to US President Trump’s conference for clues of fresh sanctions after the US House of Representatives has already passed a bill to punish Chinese diplomats involved in the Xinjiang issue.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY buyers keep struggling to clear 108.05/10 area comprising multiple highs marked since April-19, not to mark 200-day SMA around 108.30/35 as additional strong resistance. As a result, sellers’ may take entries if the pair drops below an ascending trend line from May 13, near 107.40, could recall sellers targeting the mid-month low near 106.75 and the monthly bottom around 106.00.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|107.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.17
|Daily SMA50
|107.92
|Daily SMA100
|108.4
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.95
|Previous Daily Low
|107.37
|Previous Weekly High
|108.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
