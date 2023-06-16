USD/JPY eases above 140.00 as traders await BoJ's YCC move, July expectations

- USD/JPY grinds near intraday low to reverse the previous day’s pullback from yearly top.
- Pre-BoJ consolidation wrestled with downbeat yields, broad US Dollar weakness on volatile Thursday.
- BoJ is expected to keep monetary policy intact, clues for July, YCC will be crucial to watch.
- BoJ Governor Ueda’s speech, US statistics also eyed for clear directions.
USD/JPY holds lower ground near 140.10-15 as it stays pressured around the intraday low while defending the previous day’s retreat from the yearly top as traders await the Bank of Japan (BoJ) moves amid Friday’s Asian session.
The Yen pair rallied to the multi-day high the previous day after the Federal Reserve (Fed) market hawkish halt and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) clues kept defending the easy-money policy. However, the market’s latest cautious mood amid fears of witnessing clues of future change in the ultra-easy monetary policy, as well as the Yields Curve Control (YCC) policy prod the BoJ doves, which in turn exert downside pressure on the Yen pair prices amid sluggish hours of Tokyo open.
On Thursday, Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance deficit widened in May but Machinery Orders improve for April.
In the same way, US Retail Sales growth marks an increase of 0.3% for May versus -0.1% expected and 0.4% previous readings while the Core readings, mean Retail Sales ex Autos, match 0.1% market forecasts for the said month, compared to 0.4% prior. Further, NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index jumps to 6.6 in June versus -15.1 expected and -31.8 prior whereas Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index drops to -13.7 for the said month from -10.4 prior and compared to -14 market forecasts. Additionally, US Industrial Production for May cools down to -0.2% against 0.1% estimated and 0.5% prior while Initial Jobless Claims reprints the upwardly revised figures of 262K for the week ended on June 09 versus 249K expected.
It should be noted that BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the last week that the central bank should continue with "monetary easing patiently." The same joins the dovish comments from other BoJ officials and mixed Japan data to suggest no action in today’s monetary policy meeting. However, the inflation and employment figures from Japan have recently been impressive and hence tease the Asian major’s exit from the ultra-loose policy, which in turn highlights the BoJ’s clues for the July meeting and the YCC for clear directions.
Apart from that, the tone of BoJ Governor Ueda and second-tier US data, as well as the bond market moves, will be eyed closely for clear directions.
That said, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals that market players place nearly 67% bets on the July Fed rate hike of around 25 basis points (bps). The same depicts the traders’ lack of conviction in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) almost clear signals for a hawkish move in July. With this, Wall Street benchmarks rallied more than 1.0% each whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields plummeted to 3.72%. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most in three months while poking the lowest levels since May 12, to 102.15 at the latest.
Hence, the USD/JPY pair is justifying the aforementioned mixed catalysts amid the pre-BoJ sentiment. However, the bears have fewer reasons to cheer unless the Japanese central bank flashes any hawkish signals.
Also read: Bank of Japan Preview: No surprises expected, looking at July
Technical analysis
A 3.5-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation teases Yen pair sellers amid overbought RSI. That said, the risk-barometer pair seesaws between 141.60 and 137.70 region.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|140.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.58
|Daily SMA50
|136.71
|Daily SMA100
|134.89
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.5
|Previous Daily Low
|139.94
|Previous Weekly High
|140.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.76
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
