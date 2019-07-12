USD/JPY drops to fresh session lows, back closer to 108.00 handle

- Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight rebound and shrug off a modest USD uptick.
- Rising US bond yields and hotter-than-expected US PPI did little to lend any support.
- Technical selling below 200-hour SMA intensifies the intraday slide in the last hour.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a move towards challenging the 108.00 round figure mark.
Having failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce further beyond mid-108.00s, the pair came under some renewed selling pressure on the last trading day of the week and seemed rather unaffected by a fresh wave of US Dollar buying interest.
Against the backdrop of Thursday's hotter-than-expected US CPI report, the latest US Producer Price Index (PPI) also came in stronger than consensus estimates and further dampened expectations for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed later this month.
The same was evident from a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which underpinned the greenback demand but failed to impress the bulls. Even a positive trading mood around equity markets failed to lend any support or stall the intraday slide.
The lack of any progress in the US-China trade negotiations - reaffirmed by not so optimism comments by the White House adviser Peter Navarro seemed to be the only factor underpinning the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and exerting pressure on the major.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden drop of around 20-pips over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some intraday technical selling below 200-hour SMA as traders look forward to comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans for a fresh impetus.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or the current pullback marks the resumption of this week's rejection slide from the 109.00 handle, or six-week tops set on Wednesday - ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|108.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.06
|Daily SMA50
|108.86
|Daily SMA100
|110.11
|Daily SMA200
|110.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.54
|Previous Daily Low
|107.86
|Previous Weekly High
|108.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.53
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1250 as US inflation boosts GDP
EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed's Powell dovish words.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2550 amid political uncertainty, USD recovery
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit. US PPI beat expectations.
USD/JPY: Potential up move faces resistance at 55-day SMA just above 109.00
USD/JPY looks to extend the rebound from weekly lows in sub-108.00 levels recorded on Thursday. The greenback remains under pressure as speculations of a 50 bps rate cut stay unabated for the time being.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1410 level
Gold regained positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday pullback from weekly tops.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.