USD/CAD clings to gains around 1.3659 with all eyes on the Fed minutes

The US Dollar (USD) appreciates for the sixth consecutive day against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), reaching 1.3650 at the time of writing, but remains below the early February highs, in the area of 1.3720, which keeps the broader bearish trend in play.



The US Dollar has been trading moderately higher across the board this week, although market volatility remained subdued, with most Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year holidays, and investors awaiting key US economic releases due in the second half of the week.

Fed's monetary policy in the spotlight

On Wednesday, the focus will be on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting, which are expected to highlight a diverging monetary policy committee. On Tuesday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee highlighted those divergences, pointing to the possibility of “several rate cuts in 2026” while the bank projects only a quarter-point cut this year.

The highlights of the week, however, will be the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index figures, both due on Friday.

In Canada, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Tuesday revealed that inflation moderated in January, with the yearly CPI ticking down to 2.3% from 2.4% in the previous month, and monthly inflation stalling against expectations of a 0.1% rise. These figures cement hopes of a rate cut in July, although the impact on the Loonie was marginal.