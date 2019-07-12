WH adviser Navarro: We are in a 'quiet period' in China trade talks

In an interview with CNBC, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that they were in a "quiet period" in trade talks with China and announced that he will be travelling to Beijing with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "It is clear the U.S. will build 5G without Huawei technologies," Navarro added and explained that President Trump will take the lead in trade negotiations.

These comments could weigh on the major equity indexes in the U.S. and cause them to start the day in the negative territory.