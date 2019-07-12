US: Annual PPI comes in at 1.7% in June vs. 1.6% expected

Producer Price Index rises 0.1% on a monthly basis in June.

Annual core PPI matches May's reading of 2.3%.

US Dollar Index doesn't react to the PPI figures.

According to the monthly report published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Producer Price Index in June rose 1.7% on a yearly basis following May's 1.8% reading and came in slightly above the market expectation of 1.6%. On a monthly basis, the PPI increase 0.1% to match the previous month's reading.

On the other hand, the core PPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, was 0.3% and 2.3% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these reading and was posting small losses at 97.02.