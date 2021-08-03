USD/JPY drops to fresh multi-month lows below 109.00

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY continues to push lower in the early American session.
  • US Dollar Index returns above 92.00 after US data.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1%.

The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American trading hours and dropped to its lowest level since late May at 108.88. As of writing, the pair was down 0.26% on a daily basis at 108.98.

Falling US T-bond yields drag USD/JPY lower

The risk-averse market environment is weighing on US Treasury bond yields in the second half of the day and causing USD/JPY to remain on the back foot. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.1% on the day at 1.164%.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index pared earlier losses and turned flat on the day in the last hour, limiting USD/JPY's downside for the time being.

The data from the US revealed on Tuesday that Factory Orders rose by 1.5% in June, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 1%. On a negative note, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index edged lower to 53.6 in August from 54.3 in July.

In the meantime, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes, which opened modestly higher, are losing 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively, confirming the negative shift witnessed in market sentiment

There won't be any other data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and the risk perception is likely to continue to impact USD/JPY's movements.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.98
Today Daily Change -0.33
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 109.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.04
Daily SMA50 110.09
Daily SMA100 109.6
Daily SMA200 107.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.77
Previous Daily Low 109.19
Previous Weekly High 110.58
Previous Weekly Low 109.36
Previous Monthly High 111.66
Previous Monthly Low 109.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.1850 amid souring market mood

EUR/USD falls toward 1.1850 amid souring market mood

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, down on the day, as Monday's concerns about slower growth following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI have spilled over to Tuesday. The risk-off mood, also backed by rising US covid cases, is boosting the safe-haven dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall

GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, little changed, as UK covid cases extend their drop toward 20,000. The broader market mood is also calmer despite growth worries. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD continues to target $1804 and $1800 support levels

XAU/USD continues to target $1804 and $1800 support levels

Gold is holding the lower ground, heading closer towards $1800, as traders remain cautious and refrain from placing any fresh directional bets ahead of the all-important US NFP data due this Friday.

Gold News

Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up

Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up

Bitcoin price has dropped 10% since its August 1 swing high at $42,599. Ethereum price follows BTC and has shed 9% as it bounces off the $2,460 support level. Ripple price came extremely close to retesting the range high at $0.785 but is now undergoing correction.

Read more

Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog

Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog

"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive:

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures