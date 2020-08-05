USD/JPY drops further under 105.50 as the DXY eyes 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar remains under pressure across the board.
  • USD/JPY falls for the second day in a row, test support at 105.30.

The USD/JPY pair extended the decline on the back of a weaker US dollar across the board and tumbled to 105.31, the lowest level since Friday. As of writing it trades at 105.40, down 40 pips for the day, losing ground for the second day in a row.

The greenback is the worst performer in the currency market on Wednesday. It was unable to benefit from the latest round of economic data that showed an improvement in the service sector, above expectations. Also, a rebound in US yields did not offers support to the greenback.

The DXY is testing last week lows around 92.60. At the beginning of the week, the index peaked at 94.00 but since then it has been falling constantly as the bearish trend resumed.

Despite rising versus the US dollar, the yen is falling versus most of the other currencies amid risk appetite. The Dow Jones gains 1.15% while the S&P 500 rises 0.60%. Gold rose above $2,050 to fresh record highs.

Levels to watch

The USD/JPY was rejected several times during the current week from above 106.00 and it turned to the downside. The slide is now testing the support area around 105.30. A break lower would likely target 105.00, the next support stands at 104.90 and 104.60.

On the upside, the immediate resistance in USD/JPY might lie at 105.80 and above attention would turn to 106.00. A daily close above the last one, would clear the way to more gains for the dollar.

 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.42
Today Daily Change -0.30
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 105.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.45
Daily SMA50 107.14
Daily SMA100 107.53
Daily SMA200 108.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.2
Previous Daily Low 105.64
Previous Weekly High 106.13
Previous Weekly Low 104.19
Previous Monthly High 108.16
Previous Monthly Low 104.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

