USD/JPY drops further under 105.50 as the DXY eyes 2020 lows

- US dollar remains under pressure across the board.
- USD/JPY falls for the second day in a row, test support at 105.30.
The USD/JPY pair extended the decline on the back of a weaker US dollar across the board and tumbled to 105.31, the lowest level since Friday. As of writing it trades at 105.40, down 40 pips for the day, losing ground for the second day in a row.
The greenback is the worst performer in the currency market on Wednesday. It was unable to benefit from the latest round of economic data that showed an improvement in the service sector, above expectations. Also, a rebound in US yields did not offers support to the greenback.
The DXY is testing last week lows around 92.60. At the beginning of the week, the index peaked at 94.00 but since then it has been falling constantly as the bearish trend resumed.
Despite rising versus the US dollar, the yen is falling versus most of the other currencies amid risk appetite. The Dow Jones gains 1.15% while the S&P 500 rises 0.60%. Gold rose above $2,050 to fresh record highs.
Levels to watch
The USD/JPY was rejected several times during the current week from above 106.00 and it turned to the downside. The slide is now testing the support area around 105.30. A break lower would likely target 105.00, the next support stands at 104.90 and 104.60.
On the upside, the immediate resistance in USD/JPY might lie at 105.80 and above attention would turn to 106.00. A daily close above the last one, would clear the way to more gains for the dollar.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|105.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.45
|Daily SMA50
|107.14
|Daily SMA100
|107.53
|Daily SMA200
|108.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.2
|Previous Daily Low
|105.64
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.62
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200
High-yielding currencies flirted with yearly highs against the greenback, with AUD/USD reaching 0.7240. Soaring gold prices further support the Aussie.
Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs
Gold has been extending its non-stop ascent, topping $2,050 less than 24 hours after breaking above $2,000. Dollar weakness and speculation about further stimulus is pushing the precious metal higher.
USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south
The USD/JPY pair fell intraday to 105.31, trimming losses but still under pressure. Dismal US employment data caps dollar’s gains despite resurgent equities and yields.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.
WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.