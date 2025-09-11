USD/JPY drops below 147.50 on renewed USD weakness

- USD/JPY made a sharp U-turn and declined below 147.50.
- The US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US CPI data.
- Annual CPI inflation in the US rose to 2.9% in August.
After rising above 148.00 earlier in the day, USD/JPY made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day below 147.50. At the time of press, the pair was trading at 147.35, losing about 0.1% on a daily basis.
The renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) seems to be causing USD/JPY to push south in the second half of the day.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that the annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July, as expected. On a monthly basis, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased by 0.3%, matching July's increase and analysts' estimate.
Other data from the US showed that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits jumped to 263,000 in the week ending September 6 from 236,000 in the previous week, reviving concerns over worsening conditions in the US labor market.
Following these data releases, the USD Index turned south and was last seen losing 0.25% on the day at 97.55, reflecting the broad-based USD weakness.
The US economic calendar will not feature any other high-impact data releases on Thursday. In the Asian session on Friday, July Industrial Production data from Japan will be watched closely by market participants.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1750 after ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1700 in the American session on Thursday after the ECB left policy settings unchanged, as widely anticipated. Meanwhile, disappointing Jobless Claims data and August inflation figures from the US weigh on the USD, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3550 region on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD rebounds from session lows and trades marginally higher on the day at around 1.3550. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the USD following the inflation and Jobless Claims data help the pair gain traction in the American session.
Gold drops below $3,630 as investors digest US inflation figures
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $3,630 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The sharp increase seen in Jobless Claims hurt the US Dollar and allow XAU/USD to limit its losses, even though August CPI data came in slightly above analysts' estimates.
US CPI data set to show inflation accelerated further away from Fed target in August
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. As measured by the change in the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.9% in August, after 2.7% increase in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.