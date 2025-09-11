USD/JPY drops below 147.50 on renewed USD weakness

USD/JPY made a sharp U-turn and declined below 147.50.

The US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US CPI data.

Annual CPI inflation in the US rose to 2.9% in August.

After rising above 148.00 earlier in the day, USD/JPY made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day below 147.50. At the time of press, the pair was trading at 147.35, losing about 0.1% on a daily basis.

The renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) seems to be causing USD/JPY to push south in the second half of the day.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that the annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July, as expected. On a monthly basis, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased by 0.3%, matching July's increase and analysts' estimate.

Other data from the US showed that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits jumped to 263,000 in the week ending September 6 from 236,000 in the previous week, reviving concerns over worsening conditions in the US labor market.

Following these data releases, the USD Index turned south and was last seen losing 0.25% on the day at 97.55, reflecting the broad-based USD weakness.

The US economic calendar will not feature any other high-impact data releases on Thursday. In the Asian session on Friday, July Industrial Production data from Japan will be watched closely by market participants.