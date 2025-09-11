Annual inflation in the United States (US), as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday. This reading came in line with the market expectation. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4% following the 0.2% increase recorded in July.
Follow our live coverage of the US inflation data and the market reaction.
The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 3.1% on a yearly basis in August, matching July's print and analysts' estimate.
"The index for shelter rose 0.4 percent in August and was the largest factor in the all items monthly increase," the BLS noted in its press release. "The food index increased 0.5 percent over the month as the food at home index rose 0.6 percent and the food away from home index increased 0.3 percent. The index for energy rose 0.7 percent in August as the index for gasoline increased 1.9 percent over the month."
Market reaction to US CPI inflation data
The US Dollar (USD) came under modest bearish pressure with the immediate reaction to the US CPI inflation data. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.06% on the day at 97.75.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|0.18%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.16%
|EUR
|0.20%
|0.10%
|0.21%
|0.21%
|0.19%
|0.18%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|0.12%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.07%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|-0.18%
|-0.21%
|-0.12%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.23%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.21%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
|-0.19%
|AUD
|-0.04%
|-0.19%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|-0.01%
|-0.19%
|NZD
|0.04%
|-0.18%
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.21%
|CHF
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.12%
|0.23%
|0.19%
|0.19%
|0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
This section below was published as a preview of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data at 03:00 GMT.
- The US Consumer Price Index is set to rise 2.9% YoY in August, at a faster pace than July’s 2.7% increase.
- The Fed is widely expected to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points next week.
- August inflation data could significantly influence the US Dollar’s valuation.
The United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
Markets will look for fresh signs of how US President Donald Trump's tariffs are feeding through to prices. Therefore, the US Dollar (USD) could experience volatility on the CPI release, as the data could influence the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate outlook for the remainder of the year.
What to expect in the next CPI data report?
As measured by the change in the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.9% in August, after having recorded a 2.7% increase in July. The core CPI inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, is forecast to rise 3.1% year-over-year (YoY), matching the previous month’s increase.
Over the month, the CPI and the core CPI are both seen advancing by 0.3%.
“We expect the August CPI report to show that core inflation gained additional speed, as goods prices continue to reflect gradual tariff passthrough and despite services inflation likely easing at the margin owing to still favorable trends in shelter,” analysts at TD Securities said. “ A firmer core should result in a jump for total CPI at 0.4% m/m as both energy & food prices likely also gained momentum in August,” they added.
How could the US Consumer Price Index report affect the US Dollar?
Heading into the US inflation showdown on Thursday, investors remain convinced that the Fed will opt for a 25 basis points (bps) reduction in the policy rate in September. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 92% probability of a rate cut at next week’s meeting.
Still, comments from Fed policymakers ahead of the blackout period highlighted a difference of opinion regarding the inflation outlook.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee argued that inflation might be picking back up, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that goods inflation is rising because of tariffs and added that they need to watch tariff-related price developments to see if they lead to persistent inflation.
Conversely, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that she thinks tariff-related price increases will be a one-off and that policymakers will be ready to cut rates soon. On a similar note, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that they know there will be a “a blip of inflation” but argued that it is unlikely to be permanent, with inflation returning closer to 2% in about six months.
Although a 25 bps Fed rate cut in September is nearly fully priced in, a significant surprise in the inflation data could cause investors to reassess the number of possible rate cuts in the remainder of the year.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that there is about a 70% chance that the Fed will lower the policy rate by a total of 75 bps by the end of the year.
Markets could lean toward a 50 bps total reduction if the monthly core CPI comes in above the market expectation. In this scenario, the USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals in the near term. On the other hand, a soft reading could reaffirm three rate cuts and hurt the USD.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook for the USD Index and explains:
“The near-term technical outlook points to a slightly bearish bias for the USD Index. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart moves sideways below 50 and the 20-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) converge slightly above the price.”
“In case the USD Index stabilizes above 98.10 (20-day SMA, 50-day SMA) and starts using this level as support, it could face the next resistance at 98.65 (100-day SMA) before 100.00 (round level, static level). On the downside, support levels could be spotted at 97.00 (static level, round level) ahead of 96.60 (static level) and 96.00 (static level, round level).”
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB left rates unchanged, US inflation remains hot– LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged as widely anticipated in its September meeting. Meanwhile, the August US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in slightly hotter than anticipated, pushing the US Dollar down across the board.
EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD trades above the 1.1700 threshold after the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision and the US August Consumer Price Index. The ECB left interest rates unchanged as expected, while US inflation remained stickly ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement next week.
Gold struggles below $3,650 as investors digest US inflation figures
Gold struggles for direction, trading with a soft tone below the $3,650 mark, but still holding on to familiar levels. The latest US inflation data weighed on the US Dollar as market players were hoping for cooling price pressures rather than the actual uptick in the monthly CPI.
GBP/USD turns north after disappointing US inflation figures
GBP/USD trimmed early losses and approaches daily highs in the European session on Thursday amid broad US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost its footing after the August Consumer Price Index data showed inflation was a bit hotter than in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.