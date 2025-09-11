US weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 263K vs. 235K expected

- Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose by 27,000 in the week ending September 6.
- The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 98.00.
There were 263,000 initial jobless claims in the week ending September 6, according to data published Thursday by the United States (US) Department of Labor (DOL). This figure followed the previous week's print of 236,000 (revised from 237,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 235,000.
Further details of the publication revealed that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3%.
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending August 30 was 1,939,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level," the DOL noted in the press release.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index pushes lower following the disappointing Jobless Claims data and was last seen losing 0.08% on the day at 97.70.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB left rates unchanged, US inflation remains hot– LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged as widely anticipated in its September meeting. Meanwhile, the August US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in slightly hotter than anticipated, pushing the US Dollar down across the board.
EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD trades above the 1.1700 threshold after the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision and the US August Consumer Price Index. The ECB left interest rates unchanged as expected, while US inflation remained stickly ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement next week.
Gold struggles below $3,650 as investors digest US inflation figures
Gold struggles for direction, trading with a soft tone below the $3,650 mark, but still holding on to familiar levels. The latest US inflation data weighed on the US Dollar as market players were hoping for cooling price pressures rather than the actual uptick in the monthly CPI.
GBP/USD turns north after disappointing US inflation figures
GBP/USD trimmed early losses and approaches daily highs in the European session on Thursday amid broad US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost its footing after the August Consumer Price Index data showed inflation was a bit hotter than in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.