The USD/JPY pair remains weak near 155.05 during the early Asian session on Friday. Rising bets for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) next week and weaker US economic data weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Japanese Yen (JPY). All eyes will be on the US delayed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index inflation data for September later on Friday.

Traders widely expect a rate reduction when the Fed meets next week and will closely monitor signals on the policy path ahead. Financial markets are currently pricing in nearly a 90% probability of a quarter-point rate cut next week, according to the LSEG data.

"Traders are doubling down on bets the Fed will cut rates and stop short of delivering an overtly-hawkish message at next week’s meeting," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

Expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates when it meets in December provide some support to the Japanese Yen (JPY) and create a headwind for the pair. Three government officials told Reuters that the BoJ is likely to raise its policy rate to 0.75% from 0.5% after hawkish remarks from Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Ueda said earlier on Monday that the Japanese central bank will consider the "pros and cons" of raising rates this month, signaling a strong chance of a hike at the December 18-19 meeting. This would be the first hike since January.

The upbeat US jobs data released on Thursday might help limit the Greenback’s losses in the near term. The US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 191,000 for the week ending November 29, compared to 218,000 the previous week, the US Department of Labour (DOL) showed. This figure came in lower than the market consensus of 220,000.