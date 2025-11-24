The USD/JPY pair edges higher to around 156.85 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Fiscal concerns and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike uncertainty exert some selling pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the US Dollar (USD). Later on Tuesday, the US ADP Employment Change Weekly, Retail Sales, and Producer Price reports will be in the spotlight.

The JPY remains weak due to market expectations of increased government spending under Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Takaichi approved a 21.3 trillion Yen ($135.4 billion) economic stimulus program last week, per Reuters. The package includes 17.7 trillion Yen in general account outlays, surpassing the previous year's 13.9 trillion Yen and is the largest stimulus since the COVID epidemic. It will also bring tax cuts worth 2.7 trillion yen. These policies raise worries about Japan’s worsening fiscal health and drag the Japanese Yen lower.

Additionally, the expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would delay raising interest rates amid political resistance to an early policy tightening and Takaichi’s pro-stimulus stance might contribute to the JPY’s downside. A Reuters poll showed last week that a narrow majority of economists expect the Japanese central bank to raise rates to 0.75% in December, while many market players previously anticipated a hike in either December or January.

The downside for the Japanese Yen might be limited, as Japanese authorities warned of potential currency intervention. Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that Japan sees intervention in the foreign exchange market as a possibility in dealing with excessively volatile and speculative moves in the JPY.

Investors continued to pencil in further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed Governor Christopher Waller delivered a dovish remark on Monday, saying that available data showed the US job market remains weak enough to warrant another quarter-point rate cut at the US central bank's December meeting. This, in turn, might undermine the Greenback against the JPY. Fed fund futures have increased the probability of an interest rate cut of a quarter-point next month to 80%, up from 30% before the Fed's remarks, according to the CME FedWatch tool.