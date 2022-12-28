USD/JPY corrects marginally to near 134.00, upside still solid due to BOJ’s dovish commentary

- USD/JPY has slipped marginally to near 134.00, however, the upside is still favored amid uncertainty in the market.
- Federal Reserve might look for returning to policy easing led by the recent decline in retail demand and economic activities.
- The expression of loose monetary policy continuation in the Bank of Japan’s summary of opinions has weakened the Japanese Yen.
- USD/JPY may display more upside after a Rising Channel breakout and bullish signs from the momentum oscillator.
USD/JPY pair has sensed long liquidations after a vertical rally around 134.40 in the early European session. The asset has corrected marginally to near 134.10, however, the corrective move seems healthy for the major as the market sentiment is still risk-averse. The Japanese yen pair is expected to resume its upside journey for recapturing the critical resistance of 135.00 ahead.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are displaying a subdued performance as the market participants are getting anxious amid the festive mood. The 500 United States stock basket witnessed selling pressure on Tuesday led by weakness in technology stocks and a decline in International Trade Deficit. The return on 10-year US Treasury bonds has trimmed below 3.85% but is still showing promising signs of recovery ahead.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to surpass the crucial resistance of 104.00, however, the upside is still favored amid uncertainty in the global market towards the rapid reopening approach of the Chinese administration.
Federal Reserve might return to policy easing sooner
Recent decline in the United States Durable Goods Orders and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index have delivered an expression of a slowdown in inflation expectations further. A sheer decline in the demand for durable goods, and consumption expenditure by households are critical for a decline in inflationary pressures. And now, a decline in Tuesday’s International Deficit as firms are restricting themselves from expanding operations due to higher interest obligations is going to compel the Federal Reserve to return to policy easing context sooner.
On Tuesday, the US Census Bureau reported that Exports of goods for November were $168.9 billion, $5.3 billion less than October exports while Imports of goods for November were $252.2 billion, $20.8 billion less than October imports. This indicates a decline in overall economic activities, which might result in lower employment opportunities in the CY2023.
United States economy is far from recession
Market participants have been debating over the United States economy getting into recession and a higher Unemployment Rate to achieve price stability. As the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates dramatically, economists have been compelled to trim Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projections and firms get restricted from executing of expansion plans.
Thomas M. Mertens, a Researcher from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco’s Economic Research Department came out with a recession predictor based on macroeconomic time series, particularly the jobless unemployment rate. He cited that no predictors indicate an upcoming recession over the next two quarters currently. And, the jobless rate does not currently signal an impending recession.
Bank of Japan’s Summary of Opinions favors easy monetary policy ahead
In the Summary of Opinions by the Bank of Japan, the central bank cleared that widening of the yield band was meant to address distortion in 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) pricing but this is not a step toward an exit from ultra-easy policy, as reported by Reuters. The expression from the Bank of Japan’s summary of opinions indicates that the central bank must maintain the easy policy as the Japanese economy is in a critical phase in hitting the price goal. No doubt, the economy is showing signs of wage rises, and a positive economic cycle but it is appropriate to maintain an easy policy for time being.
USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY is on the verge of kissing the horizontal resistance plotted from the December 14 low around 134.52. The US Dollar is extremely strong as the asset has delivered a breakout of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on an hourly scale. The pair has scrolled above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 133.88, which indicates that the long-term trend has turned bullish.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signals that the upside momentum has been triggered.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|133.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.36
|Daily SMA50
|140.54
|Daily SMA100
|141.11
|Daily SMA200
|136.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.6
|Previous Daily Low
|132.64
|Previous Weekly High
|137.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.57
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains above 0.6740
The AUD/USD pair posted gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday but settled away from its intraday low amid the poor performance of Wall Street. Thin market conditions result in choppy price action across the FX board.
EUR/USD remains directionless above 1.0600
The absence of macroeconomic news and absent volatility ahead of the end of the year kept EUR/USD within familiar levels on Wednesday. Still, and despite the souring market mood, bulls are in control of the pair.
Gold pierces $1,800 amid broad USD strength
Firmer USD demand on Wednesday pushed XAU/USD lower, with the metal currently piercing $1,800. The greenback accelerated after Wall Street’s opening, as US indexes turned lower and trade in the red.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.