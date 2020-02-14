- USD/JPY failed to capitalize on the overnight bounce from multi-day lows.
- Coronavirus concerns, sliding US bond yields continued to cap the upside.
- The USD bullish tone does little to provide any impetus ahead of US data.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Friday.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from multi-day lows and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band below the key 110.00 psychological mark. Some stability in the global risk sentiment undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and extended some support to the major.
Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines
The downside was further cushioned by the prevailing strong bullish tone surrounding the US dollar, albeit concerns about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus held investors from placing bullish bets. This coupled with sliding US Treasury bond yields further collaborated towards capping the upside.
It is worth reporting that market worries over the outbreak of the virus in China resurfaced on Thursday after Hubei province reported a surge in the number of people infected, as the death toll neared 1,400.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the intraday trading range before positioning for any meaningful direction. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US retail sales data and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for some meaningful trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|109.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.51
|Daily SMA50
|109.32
|Daily SMA100
|108.92
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.12
|Previous Daily Low
|109.62
|Previous Weekly High
|110.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.32
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured near 34-month lows after Germany reports stagnation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, close to the lowest since April 2017. Germany reported 0% growth in Q4 2019, worse than expected. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer figures are on the agenda.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3050 after the reshuffle-related rally
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.
Forex Today: EUR/USD falls toward Macron gap, Pound enjoys Javid jump, US consumer, coronavirus eyed
Coronavirus: The number of cases nears 63,000 on the second day after authorities in China changed its counting methodology, adding CT scans in addition to lab tests. Larry Kudlow, a senior adviser at the White House, has expressed disappointment from Beijing's level of transparency on the respiratory disease.
WTI: Sustained break of 10-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful
WTI steps back to $51.72 while heading into the European session on Friday. the oil benchmark crossed 10-day SMA for the first time since early January on Wednesday and has been above that afterward. Also supporting the bullish sentiment is oversold RSI conditions.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.