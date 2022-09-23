- USD/JPY struggles to gain any traction on Friday and remains confined in a range.
- Government intervention in the FX market underpins the JPY and caps the upside.
- Rising US bond yields, the Fed-BoJ policy divergence continues to extend support.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from over a two-week low and oscillates in a range through the first half of trading on Friday. The pair is currently placed in neutral territory, around the 142.25 region and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
The Japanese yen continues to draw support from the fact that authorities intervened in the market for the first time since 1998 to stem the rapid decline in the domestic currency. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off environment, amid growing recession fears, is underpinning the safe-haven JPY and acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, a strong US dollar helps limit the downside for spot prices, at least for the time being.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, remains pinned near a 20-year amid a modest hawkish stance adopted by the Federal Reserve. It is worth recalling that the US central bank signalled on Wednesday that it will likely undertake more aggressive rate increases to cap inflation. This remains supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to lend support to the buck.
The bank of Japan (BoJ), on the other hand, aggressively defended its yield curve ceiling and reaffirmed its commitment to ultra-low interest rates on Thursday. This results in the widening of the US-Japan rate differential and supports prospects for the emergence of fresh buying around the USD/JPY pair. It is worth mentioning that the Fed-BoJ policy divergence has been a key factor behind the yen's slump of over 25% against its USD since the beginning of 2022.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints for a fresh impetus. This, along with the US bond yields and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, will influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|142.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.93
|Daily SMA50
|138.04
|Daily SMA100
|135.33
|Daily SMA200
|127.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.9
|Previous Daily Low
|140.35
|Previous Weekly High
|144.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.66
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
