USD/JPY clinging to multi-day support near 109 amid weaker USD, risk-on sentiment

- USD/JPY remains depressed near 109 in the Asian session.
- Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for US dollar.
- Risk-on sentiment proves expensive for USD.
The selling pressure around the US dollar picks up further momentum and pushes lower USD/JPY towards the 109 mark in the early Asian session.
USD/JPY exudes downward pressure following three consecutive daily pullbacks and is expected to remain offered near the day’s highs level.
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 109.09, up 0.02% on the day.
The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against the 6 majors, fell below 91 mark on Thursday tracking the downward movement in US Treasury yields from 1.58% to 1.55%. Fed Officials downplayed inflationary pressure and expressed concerns about the lag in full economic recovery. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen comments on interest rates did not go well with the market, she clarified later on about her hawkish statement.
The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims dropped by 92k to 498k, as the reading failed to uplift the sentiment around the USD and kept the pressure on the pair.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures are trading higher at 4,195.38 on Friday.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen benefited from a decline in US Treasury yields and managed to gain some traction as a higher-yielding asset. Unfortunately, the return was limited as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Monetary Policy Minutes revealed that risk remained in the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hurt consumption.
Investors now turn their attention to US Nonfarm Payrolls data, which added 916k jobs in March, the most in 7 months. However, there is still plenty of room for full job creation as roughly 8.5 million jobs are absent when compared to pre-pandemic times. Even a slight deviation in the readings could further diminish sentiment around the pair’s performance.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|109.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.77
|Daily SMA50
|108.8
|Daily SMA100
|106.51
|Daily SMA200
|105.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.48
|Previous Daily Low
|109.14
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.64
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
