- USD/JPY attracts some dip-buying and turns positive for the second straight session.
- Stability in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
- The US political uncertainty, lack of additional US fiscal stimulus might cap the upside.
The USD/JPY pair bounced over 20 pips from Asian session lows and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, around mid-105.00s.
Signs of stability in the equity markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the USD/JPY pair to reverse an early dip to the 105.30 region. The pair has now moved into the positive territory for the second consecutive session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous day's broader trading range.
Investors remain cautious on the back of a setback in the development of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus diseases. In fact, Johnson & Johnson suspended clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday due to an unexplained illness. This comes amid fading hopes about the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures and the US political uncertainty, which held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
It will now be interesting to see if the USD/JPY pair is able to build on the modest intraday positive move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US PPI figures, which, along with speeches by FOMC member, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|105.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.38
|Daily SMA50
|105.79
|Daily SMA100
|106.46
|Daily SMA200
|107.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.63
|Previous Daily Low
|105.28
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2900 amid rising no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD extends the drop below 1.2900 on growing Hard Brexit fears. EU leaders to say progress in Brexit talks as 'not sufficient' for a deal. Traders await the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD heads back towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB Chief Lagarde's speech. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressures.
Gold: Rebound still capped below $1900
Gold's upside attempts remain capped below $1,900, courtesy of the US dollar rally. Gold's one-month risk reversals indicate a renewed demand for put options or bearish bets on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Dollar bid amid jittery markets, all eyes on key UK-EU Brexit meeting
The safe-haven US dollar held onto its recent recovery rally from three-week lows, benefiting from broad risk-aversion amid a pause in the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial and no sign of an end to the US fiscal stimulus deadlock.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.