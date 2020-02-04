USD/JPY climbs above 109 as 10-year US T-bond yield adds more than 4%

  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 4% on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays within touching distance of 98 handle. 
  • Wall Street's main indexes open sharply higher boosted by risk-on flows.

The sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields on Tuesday helps the positively-correlated USD/JPY pair gain traction. As of writing, the pair was trading at 109.15, adding 0.45% on a daily basis.

JPY struggles to find demand as a safe-haven

With China committing to help the economic recovery remain intact despite the coronavirus outbreak's negative impact, investors took a sigh of relief and risk-on flows started to dominate the markets. Major European equity indexes are all adding more than 1% on the day and the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 4% on the day to confirm the upbeat mood.

Furthermore, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network that the coronavirus was expected to a "minimal impact" on supply chains to provide an additional boost to the market sentiment and argued that this crisis could spur a "step-up" in the US production.

Wall Street's main indexes opened the day sharply higher as well and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were both up 1.3% on the day.

Meanwhile, the greenback is also capitalizing on the impressive performance of T-bond yields and helping the pair stay in the positive territory. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% on the day at 97.92.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.15
Today Daily Change 0.46
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 108.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.42
Daily SMA50 109.2
Daily SMA100 108.76
Daily SMA200 108.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.8
Previous Daily Low 108.32
Previous Weekly High 109.28
Previous Weekly Low 108.31
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

