USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day

- Renewed trade optimism helps market sentiment recover on Monday.
- Wall Street's main indexes move into the positive territory.
- US Dollar Index fluctuates in a narrow range below the 99 mark.
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 106.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose above 107 as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven. As of writing, the pair was up 0.12% on the day at 107.06.
Trade optimism triggers risk-on flows
Commenting on last week's reports claiming that the Trump administration was considering the option of putting limits on investors flows into China and delisting Chinese companies from the United States' (US) stock exchanges, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday said that delisting of Chinese companies was not on the table.
Wall Street's main indexes, which started the day in the negative territory, turned north and moved into the positive territory on these comments. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its rebound and was last up more than 1% on the day to confirm the upbeat mood.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index continues to move up and down in its daily range below the 99 handle in the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases and keeping the pair's gains capped for the time being.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, Labor Cash Earnings and Trade Balance data from Japan, which are unlikely to trigger a sharp response in the pair, will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|106.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.7
|Daily SMA50
|106.99
|Daily SMA100
|107.71
|Daily SMA200
|109.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.13
|Previous Daily Low
|106.58
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.48
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.73
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers lost ground amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading off the lows yet still shy of 1.10. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Gold flirts with lows sub-$ 1500 amid a rally in Treasury yields
Gold holds the lower ground in the mid-European trading, having refreshed daily lows near 1497 levels, mainly driven by a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.