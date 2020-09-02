USD/JPY bulls taking-on bearish commitments in the 106 critical area

- USD/JPY moves in on the 106.20s as the greenback firms on signs of economic recovery.
- Traders monitoring for signs of further USD weakness and new Japanese leadership.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 106.23 and higher on the day by some 0.28% as dollar bulls take back control.
The US dollar has recovered in style since the start of the week's surprise ISM Manufacturing beat which signals the US economic recovery is on the right track.
US manufacturing expanded in August at its fastest pace since late 2018, with the ISM’s manufacturing index rising to 65 from 54.2 in July.
The data helped the US dollar to get off the floor following the Federal Reserve's announcements last week that it intends to allow inflation to exceed the 2% target and for the unemployment rate to run low before seriously considering a rate hike.
Meanwhile, the yen was stronger at the start of the week due to the market's reaction to the news of the resignation of Japanese PM Abe.
Markets sold Japanese equities and bought the JPY and are on the lookout for hints on how much of Abenomics will be erased after the end of the Abe era.
Looking ahead for the week, eyes will be fixated on the US Nonfarm Payrolls.
If the USD fails to extend its gains, it could quickly come back under pressure, especially on a dismal jobs report.
Considering the safe-haven allure of the yen, it may be a key beneficiary of additional USD weakness.
USD/JPY levels
The Chart of the Week: USD/JPY bears looking for shorts for favourable risk/reward territory
At the start of the week, the outlook was not bullish for the pair considering the market's willingness to get out of the dollar.
The above analysis is taking into consideration a bearish USD environment. However, the tables could be turning and reduced risk should be applied in uncertain times leading into the US jobs report.
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|105.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.06
|Daily SMA50
|106.49
|Daily SMA100
|106.96
|Daily SMA200
|107.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.15
|Previous Daily Low
|105.59
|Previous Weekly High
|106.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.2
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
