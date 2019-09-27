USD/JPY bulls eye a break onto 108 handle

- Bulls seeking a break onto the 108 handle on test of 107.90s.
- DXY was marginally higher on the day, scoring fresh highs.
USD/JPY has been trading between 107.66 and 107.85 in Asia, a touch lower on the session so far, -0.12% at the time of writing.
USD/JPY was heavy overnight but managed to hold in the 107.80/90 territory despite the uncertainties around trade relations between the US and China and mixed equities. The yield on the US 10-year note fell 5bps to 1.69% and the DXY was marginally higher on the day, scoring fresh highs in the upside reversal of the start of September's sell-off.
US data
Data was second tier, but there was a third estimate of quarter-2 Gross Domestic Produce which remained at an annualised 2.0% while the core PCE price component lifted to 1.9% (prior 1.7%) annualised. "The Aug US goods trade balance data was much as expected at –USD72.8bn, with a notable lift in consumer and capital goods suggesting a push to beat tariffs on Chinese good," analysts at Westpac noted.
We heard again from Federal Reserve speakers, with Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari who argues for steeper rate cuts. "Vice Chair Clarida thought inflation was close to target and Dallas’s Kaplan said trade uncertainty was affecting business investment and Richmond’s Barkin said he has a balanced stance on policy," the analysts at Westpac informed, noting that markets are pricing 14bp of easing at the 31 October meeting and a terminal rate of 1.16% (vs 1.88% currently).
USD/JPY levels
"The USD/JPY pair has reached a daily high of 107.88 for a second consecutive day while holding above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance at 107.55, a sign that bears remain side-lined. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 and 100 SMA converge with the mentioned Fibonacci support, reinforcing the level," Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXSteet explained.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|107.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.4
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.84
|Daily SMA200
|109.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.96
|Previous Daily Low
|107.42
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI signals pullback from 5-month-old support-line
While sustained trading below three-week-old support (now resistance) portrays the EUR/USD pair’s weakness, nearness to key support-line, amid oversold RSI.
GBP/USD: Slips further towards 1.2266/72 support-confluence
Sustained trading below 21-day simple moving average (DMA), coupled with the bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.
USD/JPY bulls eye a break onto 108 handle
USD/JPY has been trading between 107.66 and 107.85 in Asia, a touch lower on the session so far, -0.12% at the time of writing. USD/JPY was heavy overnight but managed to hold in the 107.80/90 territory.
Gold: Consolidating between key support and resistances
The price of gold is consolidating following failures in the 1530s which have proven again to be a resistance where prices were fiercely rejected. A fresh bullish cycle will open a fresh bullish cycle will be confirmed targetting the 1800s.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.