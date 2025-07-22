"This may help to temporarily stabilise USD/JPY to some extent. Bullish momentum on daily chart shows signs of it fading while RSI turned lower. Support at 147.15 (38.2% fibo), 146.20 levels. Resistance at 149.40/70 levels (200 DMA, 50% fibo retracement of 2025 high to low)."

"Second, whether opposition parties may table a motion of no-confidence, leading to further political uncertainty. Potentially there may only be a slim chance given the narrower than expected win for opposition as there may not be sufficient unity within opposition. But from a structural point of view, it remains to be seen if LDP-Komeito coalition will prefer a different leader instead or require further reforms to appeal to younger voters. Nevertheless, PM Ishiba had vowed to stay on despite the setback."

"Hence, a breather for now as markets monitor risks ahead. We also noted earlier that though LDP-Komeito coalition lost the Upper House majority, the margin of loss was not as bad as feared. First risk to watch is how opposition parties would push for reduction in taxes and/or raise spending, in turn adding to the risk that Japan’s credit rating may face a downgrade (as per Moody’s warning). Constitutional Democratic Party leader Noda already told a press conference overnight that CDP party will resubmit a bill to abolish provisional gasoline tax, targeting to help lower gas prices."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.