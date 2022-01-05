USD/JPY braces to the 116.00 figures amid higher US T-bond yields after FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The USD/JPY edges higher as the Asian session starts.
  • The Federal Reserve is looking to raise rates sooner than later while eyeing its balance sheet reduction.
  • USD/JPY Price Forecast: Tilted upwards, but oscillators in overbought conditions suggest a pause before launching an attempt to 2017 yearly highs.

On Wednesday, as the North America session wanes, the USD/JPY advances to a four-year high above 116.00 for the seventh consecutive day, trading at 116.13 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is downbeat as hawkish Fed signals that it could raise rates sooner to tame inflation. That said, US equity indices post losses led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which lost 3.12% in the day.

In the meantime, US Treasury yields advanced sharply, with the 10-year T-bond yield rising three and a half basis points, sitting at 1.70%, a tailwind for the USD/JPY due to its high correlation with the 10-year note.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of six rivals, slides some 0.08%, sitting at 96.18, despite higher US yields.

Summary of Fed’s FOMC meeting minutes

The Federal Reserve revealed its December meeting monetary policy minutes during the North American session. Fed policymakers said that the labor market is very tight. The US central bank might hike rates sooner than expected, followed by the beginning of reducing its assets holdings, as Fed officials discussed in the meeting.

“The minutes almost never change anything. They may have reinforced a little bit the Fed’s intent on raising rates, but not very much,” said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com in New York.

Following the release of the minutes, futures of the Federal Funds Rates were pricing in an 80% possibility of a 25 basis points hike by the US central bank. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a rate hike to 0.25-0.50% is 64.1%, while keeping it unchanged is at 32.2%.

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair has an upward bias, confirmed by the position of the daily moving averages (DMAs), located below the spot price. However, oscillators like the Relative Strength Index at 74 shown that the trend is overextended and could print a leg-down before attempting a move towards 2017 cycle highs around 118.65. 

If the USD/JPY retraces, the first support would be the November 24 cycle high at 115.52. The breach of the latter would expose 115.00, followed by a test of previous resistance-turned-support October 20 high at 114.70.

To the upside, the USD/JPY first ceiling level would be an upslope trendline that acts as resistance around the 116.50-60 area, and then there is no pivot or cycle high in the way towards the 2017 yearly highs around 118.65.

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 116.13
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 116.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 114.31
Daily SMA50 114.05
Daily SMA100 112.59
Daily SMA200 111.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 116.35
Previous Daily Low 115.29
Previous Weekly High 115.21
Previous Weekly Low 114.45
Previous Monthly High 115.21
Previous Monthly Low 112.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 115.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 115.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 114.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 116.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 116.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 117.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data

EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data

EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550

GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550

GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.

GBP/USD News

Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed

Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed

Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board. 

Gold News

Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance

Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance

Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook. 

Read more

Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium

Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off

The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures