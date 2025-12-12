USD/JPY bounces back to near 156.00 despite firm BoJ rate hike bets

The USD/JPY pair snaps a two-day losing streak and rebounds to near 156.00 during the European trading session on Friday. The pair attracts bids as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms across the board, despite traders remaining confident that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates in its monetary policy meeting next week.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.12% 0.14% 0.23% -0.09% -0.03% 0.00% 0.07% EUR -0.12% 0.02% 0.11% -0.21% -0.15% -0.09% -0.05% GBP -0.14% -0.02% 0.08% -0.23% -0.17% -0.12% -0.07% JPY -0.23% -0.11% -0.08% -0.30% -0.25% -0.23% -0.15% CAD 0.09% 0.21% 0.23% 0.30% 0.05% 0.08% 0.16% AUD 0.03% 0.15% 0.17% 0.25% -0.05% 0.03% 0.10% NZD -0.00% 0.09% 0.12% 0.23% -0.08% -0.03% 0.06% CHF -0.07% 0.05% 0.07% 0.15% -0.16% -0.10% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

The major reason behind firm BoJ hawkish bets is expectations that inflation in Japan is on tract to return sustainably to the 2% target.

Last week, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that the central bank will continue raising interest rates, however, there is “uncertainty on how far we can eventually raise them”.

The pair recovers even as the US Dollar (USD) is under pressure since the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. In the policy meeting, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% and signaled that there will be one more in 2026. Contrary to Fed’s outlook, investors anticipated before the policy outcome that the Fed will signal no further interest rate cuts.

Going forward, investors will focus on the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for November, which will be released on Tuesday. On the same day, investors will also focus on the Retail Sales data for November and preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for December.

Investors will closely monitor the employment data to get cues about the current status of labour demand.