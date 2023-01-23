- USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low after BoJ Minutes.
- BoJ Minutes flashed mixed signals as majority supported easy-money policy, one member criticized YCC tweak.
- Mixed sentiment, broad US Dollar weakness exerts downside pressure amid sluggish start to the week.
- Pre-FOMC blackout, China holidays may restrict markets moves but PMIs, inflation and US GDP could entertain traders.
USD/JPY renews its intraday low around 129.20, reversing the previous day’s recovery, as Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy meeting minutes failed to push back hawkish bias for the Japanese central bank during early Monday. Also likely to have favored the Yen pair sellers could be the broad US Dollar weakness amid fears of softer rate hikes and a soft landing of the world’s largest economy.
That said, the latest BoJ Minutes stated that one member said inappropriate to tweak policy target. On the same line, the Minute statement also stated, “Several members said effect of powerful monetary easing will continue even if BoJ widens band around its yield target.”
Also read: BoJ minutes: One member said inappropriate to tweak policy target
During the weekend, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida said, per Bloomberg, that it isn’t the time now to discuss revising an accord the government set with the Bank of Japan in 2013 that aimed to help achieve its 2% inflation target.
Elsewhere, the Fed officials were hawkish ahead of the two-week-long pre-FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) blackout period. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller was the last from the US central bank speakers to cross the wires as he said, “He favors a 25 basis point rate hike at the upcoming meeting and continued policy tightening beyond that.”
It should be noted that the firmer inflation numbers from Japan and the BoJ’s tweaking of the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy in the previous month appeared to have triggered hawkish bias for the Japanese central bank. On the other hand, the Fed is trying to convince the markets that it still has some ammunition left and can propel the rates even if the latest US data has been favoring policy pivot talks.
Amid these plays, the yields struggle to overcome the multi-day top while the US stock futures are mildly offered by the press time.
Moving on, Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the fourth quarter (Q4) US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be crucial for the USD/JPY pair traders to watch for fresh clues.
Above all, a divergence in the market’s hopes of BoJ’s hawkish move and the Fed’s pause in the rate hikes seem to keep the USD/JPY bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the three-month-old descending resistance line, around 129.65 by the press time, appears necessary for the USD/JPY bulls to retake control. Even so, the 130.00 round figure could act as an extra filter towards the north. Alternatively, the monthly low of 127.20 appears to lure the bears of late.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|129.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.12
|Daily SMA50
|134.8
|Daily SMA100
|140.09
|Daily SMA200
|136.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.61
|Previous Daily Low
|128.35
|Previous Weekly High
|131.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.22
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.95
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD starts off bid and eyes are on 0.7000/20
AUD/USD is starting out the week a touch higher as the commodities complex remains buoyed by dovish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve and disinflationary data points that have kept the US dollar pinned down in recent times.
EUR/USD bulls keep 1.0900 on radar amid hawkish ECB talks, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.0865 during the three-day winning streak amid the early hours of Monday’s Asian session, following a two-week uptrend. The major currency pair justifies the recently hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials while also portraying the cautious mood of traders ahead of this week’s bumper data.
Gold grinds higher ahead of United States Gross Domestic Product
Gold price prints mild losses around $1,925 as bulls take a breather after a five-week uptrend, especially amid a lack of traders from China and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) silence period. Even so, the bright metal stays near the highest levels since April 2022.
Dogecoin price could trigger an explosive rally to $0.106 if these conditions are met
Dogecoin price has pierced through the hurdle at $0.0813 and is attempting to use it to propel higher. A bounce off this level could catalyze a 10% move to the selling climax at $0.0946. Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if DOGE flips $0.0813 into a resistance level.
Week Ahead: BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.