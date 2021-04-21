- USD/JPY sliding in the Tokyo opening hour in a risk-off setting.
- Risk-off remains the driving force in Asia but the dollar stays under pressure.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.95 and down around 0.1% on the day after sliding from a high of 108.14 to a low of 107.87.
The risk-off mood continues in the Asian session with the Nikkei down some 1.4%.
The US dollar was picking up a bid overnight as the correlation between it and the stock market remained negative.
DXY/S&P 500 negative correlation
DXY attempts to recover as US stocks continue to bleed
The concerns that a surge in COVID-19 cases globally would lead to renewed restrictions hurt stocks on Wall Street and sent the VIX up by 11% to the highest level in April.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved deeper into bearish territory and was down by 0.8% to 33,821.30 by the bell. The S&P 500 lost 0.7% to 4,134.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was ending lower by 0.9% to 13,786.27.
Meanwhile, the US State Department made a statement that was warning that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose "unprecedented risks" globally and called on citizens to stay at home.
Its updated travel guidelines are advising citizens to avoid visits to "80% of countries worldwide," including India which has gripped the market's attention due to the surging cases of a new variant of the disease.
Nevertheless, the yen has picked up the bid in Asia as the US dollar struggles to maintain a bid as the global risk-off mood saw a flight to treasuries which flattened the curve and leaves yields down in the doldrums.
Overnight, the 2-year government bond yields fell and the 10-year government bonds also fell from 1.63% to 1.56%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|108.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.48
|Daily SMA50
|108.07
|Daily SMA100
|106
|Daily SMA200
|105.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.55
|Previous Daily Low
|107.97
|Previous Weekly High
|109.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.04
