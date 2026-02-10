USD/CHF steadies around 0.7650 as demand for US Dollar softens

USD/CHF holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 0.7670 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair could weaken further as the US Dollar (USD) remains under pressure amid concerns that foreign demand for dollar-denominated assets may soften, after Chinese regulators urged financial institutions to limit US Treasury holdings to reduce concentration risks and exposure to uncertain US economic policies.

The Greenback remains under pressure as improving risk sentiment ahead of a heavy US data calendar this week dampens demand and influences expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy path. Markets anticipate rates to be held in March, with the first cut likely in June and a potential follow-up in September.

US inflation expectations have eased, with median one-year-ahead expectations falling to 3.1% in January from 3.4% in December, the lowest in six months. Food price expectations were steady at 5.7%, while three- and five-year expectations remained unchanged at 3%.

Markets currently expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in March, with potential rate cuts anticipated in June and possibly September. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in a LinkedIn post on Friday that the economy may remain in a low-hiring, low-firing environment, though it could also shift toward a no-hiring, higher-firing phase.

Traders are awaiting Switzerland’s January inflation data, due on Friday, with analysts expecting annual inflation to remain subdued at 0.1%. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel has recently highlighted the challenges posed by persistently low inflation and the policy rate at 0%, underscoring the central bank’s commitment to price stability within its 0–2% target range.

SNB Chairman Schlegel added that the SNB would closely monitor movements in the Swiss franc and stand ready to intervene in FX markets if necessary, rather than rushing into further rate cuts. He reiterated that the current policy stance remains appropriate, as inflation is expected to pick up in the coming months.