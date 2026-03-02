USD/CAD climbs as US-Iran war drives safe-haven demand, Oil prices jump

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday as the US-Iran war sparks a risk-off mood in global markets, boosting demand for the safe-haven Greenback and weighing on risk-sensitive currencies.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading around 1.3680, up about 0.30%.

The risk-off move follows joint US-Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases across several Gulf nations, fueling a wider regional conflict.

Still, the Canadian Dollar lacks strong follow-through selling as escalating tensions in the Middle East raise the risk of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, embedding a geopolitical risk premium in Oil prices and lending support to the commodity-linked Loonie.

Although Iran has not formally declared a blockade, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly warned ships via VHF radio that “no ship is allowed to pass” through the Strait of Hormuz.

Canada’s status as a major crude exporter makes its currency particularly sensitive to movements in Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed near $73 at the weekly open before easing during the European session. At the time of writing, WTI trades around $70.89, still up more than 5% on the day and hovering near its highest level since June 2025.

On the data front, Canada’s S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51 in February, up from 50.4 in January.

In the United States, manufacturing activity remained in expansion territory in February. The ISM Manufacturing PMI eased slightly to 52.4 from 52.6 in January.

The ISM Manufacturing Employment Index rose to 48.8 from 48.1, while the New Orders Index fell to 55.8 from 57.1. Meanwhile, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Index jumped sharply to 70.5 from 59.0.

Attention now turns to US labor market data due later this week, including the ADP Employment Change on Wednesday, weekly Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday, and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.