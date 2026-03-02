TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Slides towards 1.3400 as Mideast war boosts US Dollar

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD slides towards 1.3400 as Mideast war boosts US Dollar

GBP/USD retreats some 0.49% on Monday amid risk aversion sponsored by the conflict in the Middle East between the alliance of the US and Israel against Iran. Consequently, safe-haven peers like the US Dollar (USD) remain bid in the day, hence weighing on the pair. At the time of writing, the major trades at around 1.3400. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Sees fresh downside below 1.3300 amid geopolitical risks

The GBP/USD pair claws back its significant early losses during the European trading session on Monday, but is still 0.6% down to near 1.3400. The pair is still under pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms due to risk-off market sentiment amid the war between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran. Read More...

Pound Sterling declines against its peers amid Middle East tensions

The Pound Sterling underperforms its major currency pairs, except antipodeans, and is down 0.6% to near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the late Asian trading session on Monday. The British currency faces selling pressure as market sentiment turns extremely cautious, following the war between the United States (US), Iran, and Israel. Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD is coming under heavy selling pressure in what has been a rather grim start to the new trading week, with the pair now trading close to the 1.1700 support area as the US Dollar stages a solid rebound. The prevailing flight to safety mood continues to favour the Greenback, as investors react to the escalating conflict in the Middle East and trim risk exposure across the board.

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD adds to the recent bearish tone, approaching to the key 1.3300 support to reach fresh YTD troughs against the backdrop of the robust performance of the US Dollar. Indeed, Cable’s decline comes amid the firm demand for the safe-haven space in the wake of the US and Israel attacks to Iran.

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold now surrenders part of the earlier advance past the $5,400 mark per troy ounce at the beginning of the week. Indeed, the precious metal’s strong uptick remains fuelled by increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East amid the intense demand for safer assets.

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure near the key support level of $65,700. Trading at $66,400 at the time of writing on Monday, a breakdown below this critical level would suggest a deeper correction ahead.

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

AI is moving from earnings calls into the heart of monetary policy discussions, forcing Federal Reserve officials to confront a new question: How to act if AI reshapes inflation, employment and interest rates at the same time?

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass (GRASS) is edging up above $0.30 at the time of writing on Monday. The token’s notable 20% intraday surge stands out amid heightened volatility in the broader crypto market.

