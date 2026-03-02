Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Slides towards 1.3400 as Mideast war boosts US Dollar

GBP/USD slides towards 1.3400 as Mideast war boosts US Dollar

GBP/USD retreats some 0.49% on Monday amid risk aversion sponsored by the conflict in the Middle East between the alliance of the US and Israel against Iran. Consequently, safe-haven peers like the US Dollar (USD) remain bid in the day, hence weighing on the pair. At the time of writing, the major trades at around 1.3400. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Sees fresh downside below 1.3300 amid geopolitical risks

The GBP/USD pair claws back its significant early losses during the European trading session on Monday, but is still 0.6% down to near 1.3400. The pair is still under pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms due to risk-off market sentiment amid the war between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran. Read More...

Pound Sterling declines against its peers amid Middle East tensions

The Pound Sterling underperforms its major currency pairs, except antipodeans, and is down 0.6% to near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the late Asian trading session on Monday. The British currency faces selling pressure as market sentiment turns extremely cautious, following the war between the United States (US), Iran, and Israel. Read More...