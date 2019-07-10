USD/INR technical analysis: Recovery torpedoed by inverted bearish hammer

USD/INR created a bearish inverted hammer on Tuesday.

A close above 68.843 is needed to invalidate bearish setup.

USD/INR ticked higher to 68.84 in early trading on Tuesday only to end up creating an inverted bearish hammer.

Notably, the pair ran into offers around the 10-day moving average (MA), reinforcing the bearish bias of that downward sloping technical line.

Therefore, the path of least resistance remains to the downside. USD/INR risks revisiting the March low of 68.35.

The bearish outlook would be invalidated if the spot closes today above the hammer candle's high of 68.84.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Pivot points