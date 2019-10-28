USD/INR technical analysis: On the back foot below 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD

- USD/INR stays below immediate moving average resistance.
- Lows marked since August 08, 200-day SMA seem key supports.
- A falling trendline since early September adds to the resistance.
Sustained weakness below immediate key Simple Moving Average (SMA) keeps USD/INR sellers on the cards as the pair seesaws near 70.81 by the press time of pre-European session opening on Monday.
With the bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) adding strength to downside sentiment, prices can revisit 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-September rise, at 70.44, prior revisiting 70.36/35 area that includes lows marked since August 08 and 200-day SMA level of 70.20.
During the pair’s additional weakness below 70.20, the 70.00 round-figure will be the key to watch as a failure to hold it can recall 69.40 on the chart.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of a 21-day SMA level of 71.05 needs to be validated by the short-term falling trend line, at 71.40.
Should there be a successful rise above 71.40, monthly high near to 71.80 may have lesser chances to stay as a strong resistance.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: bearish
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.805
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0350
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|70.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.047
|Daily SMA50
|71.3194
|Daily SMA100
|70.3928
|Daily SMA200
|70.2042
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.21
|Previous Daily Low
|70.744
|Previous Weekly High
|71.376
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.7052
|Previous Monthly High
|72.6325
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.3685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.922
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.032
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.6527
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.4653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.1867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.1187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.3973
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5847
