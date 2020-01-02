USD/INR Technical Analysis: Looks heavy after failed breakout

- USD/INR's failed breakout has shifted risk in favor of a pullback.
- The pair risks falling to the psychological support of 71.00.
USD/INR is operating on slippery grounds and could revisit the psychological support of 71.00.
The currency pair on Wednesday dived out of a contracting triangle on the 4-hour chart, confirming a bearish reversal or an end of the bounce from the Dec. 13 lows near 70.78.
The breakdown also invalidated the upside break of the trendline connecting Nov. 14 and Dec. 4 confirmed on Dec. 27.
A close above the Dec. 27 high of 71.49 is needed to revive the bullish setup. The pair is currently trading at 71.26, representing marginal gains on the day.
Daily chart
4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.0745
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|71.1855
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.0801
|Daily SMA50
|71.2696
|Daily SMA100
|71.3017
|Daily SMA200
|70.3896
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.455
|Previous Daily Low
|71.165
|Previous Weekly High
|71.5725
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.04
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.2758
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.3442
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9785
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.662
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
