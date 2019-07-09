USD/INR technical analysis: Key MAs, 8-week old resistance-line restrict latest recovery

- Recent pullback yet to confirm for further upside unless clearing 4H 50/200 MAs.
- 8-week old descending trend-line offers an additional challenge to the buyers.
- RSI still far from the overbought condition.
USD/INR recovery is being capped by the 50-bar moving average (4H 50MA) as it trades near 68.7955 while heading into the European open on Tuesday.
A successful break above 68.8262 level comprising 4H 50MA becomes necessary for the quote to aim for early-June lows surrounding 69.05.
However, 69.3565/66 resistance confluence including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its May-June declines and 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA), followed by a descending trend-line stretched since mid-May at 69.60 now, could question further upside by the prices.
While the aforementioned resistances challenge the northward momentum, a gradually rising but far from the overbought condition of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) favors the pair’s near-term advances.
Alternatively, 68.50 can offer immediate support ahead of highlighting the latest low of 68.3650. Further, pair’s additional weakness below 68.36 can please bears with late-2018 bottoms surrounding 68.25 prior to shifting their attention towards 68.00 round-figure.
USD/INR 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.8155
|Today Daily Change
|0.1885
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|68.627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.2336
|Daily SMA50
|69.5017
|Daily SMA100
|69.608
|Daily SMA200
|70.6323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.87
|Previous Daily Low
|68.45
|Previous Weekly High
|69.1775
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.365
|Previous Monthly High
|70.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.6104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.428
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.069
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.268
