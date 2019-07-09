USD/INR technical analysis: Key MAs, 8-week old resistance-line restrict latest recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Recent pullback yet to confirm for further upside unless clearing 4H 50/200 MAs.
  • 8-week old descending trend-line offers an additional challenge to the buyers.
  • RSI still far from the overbought condition.

USD/INR recovery is being capped by the 50-bar moving average (4H 50MA) as it trades near 68.7955 while heading into the European open on Tuesday.

A successful break above 68.8262 level comprising 4H 50MA becomes necessary for the quote to aim for early-June lows surrounding 69.05.

However, 69.3565/66 resistance confluence including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its May-June declines and 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA), followed by a descending trend-line stretched since mid-May at 69.60 now, could question further upside by the prices.

While the aforementioned resistances challenge the northward momentum, a gradually rising but far from the overbought condition of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) favors the pair’s near-term advances.

Alternatively, 68.50 can offer immediate support ahead of highlighting the latest low of 68.3650. Further, pair’s additional weakness below 68.36 can please bears with late-2018 bottoms surrounding 68.25 prior to shifting their attention towards 68.00 round-figure.

USD/INR 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 68.8155
Today Daily Change 0.1885
Today Daily Change % 0.27%
Today daily open 68.627
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.2336
Daily SMA50 69.5017
Daily SMA100 69.608
Daily SMA200 70.6323
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.87
Previous Daily Low 68.45
Previous Weekly High 69.1775
Previous Weekly Low 68.365
Previous Monthly High 70.1225
Previous Monthly Low 68.8755
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.7096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.6104
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.428
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.229
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.008
Daily Pivot Point R1 68.848
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.069
Daily Pivot Point R3 69.268

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

