USD/INR Technical Analysis: Consolidates above 38.2% Fibo., 71.65-60 pivotal support

- The USD/INR pair has been struggling for a firm direction.
- Break below 71.65-60 support to accelerate the recent slide.
- Bulls await a sustained strength beyond the 72.00 handle.
The USD/INR pair continued with its struggle to build on its attempted moves beyond the 72.00 handle and remained confined well within a three-day-old narrow trading band.
Currently hovering around 200-hour SMA, the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 70.53-72.37 move up – the 0.7165-60 region – might continue to act as immediate support for the pair.
Sustained weakness below the mentioned support might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the slide further towards 61.8% Fibo. support near the 71.20 region.
Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards testing sub-71.00 levels and also set the stage for an extension of the near-term depreciating move.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 72.00 mark, above which the pair could aim back towards monthly tops around the 72.35-40 region.
The momentum could further get extended towards September monthly peak, around the 72.65 region, which if cleared will negate any near-term bearish bias for the pair.
Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on hourly charts haven't been supportive of any firm direction and thus, warrant some cautions before placing aggressive bets.
USD/INR 1-hourly chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.751
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0280
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|71.779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2892
|Daily SMA50
|71.163
|Daily SMA100
|70.7491
|Daily SMA200
|70.218
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.1082
|Previous Daily Low
|71.6455
|Previous Weekly High
|72.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.97
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.9315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5803
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.3815
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.1175
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.043
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.307
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.5058
