USD/INR Technical Analysis: Bears challenge 38.2% Fibo./200-hour SMA confluence support

- The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session’s positive move.
- Break below 71.65-60 support should pave the way for further slide.
After an initial uptick to levels beyond the 72.00 handle, the USD/INR pair came under some renewed selling pressure and has now eroded a major part of the previous session's gains.
The downtick, also marking the third day of a negative move in the previous four, dragged the pair back closer to a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 70.53-72.37 move up.
The mentioned region coincides with 200-hour SMA and is closely followed by a two-week-old ascending trend-line support, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
The pair then could accelerate the slide towards the 71.20 region – 61.8% Fibo. – and the downward trajectory could further get extended towards testing sub-71.00 levels in the near term.
On the flip side, the 71.95-72.00 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared has the potential to lift the pair back towards monthly tops around the 72.35-40 region.
Some follow-through buying might negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move back towards challenging September monthly peak – around the 72.65 region.
USD/INR 1-hourly chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.6895
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2561
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|71.9456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.1874
|Daily SMA50
|71.1578
|Daily SMA100
|70.6892
|Daily SMA200
|70.2067
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.958
|Previous Daily Low
|71.5715
|Previous Weekly High
|72.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.97
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.4385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.3055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.0786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.2116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.4651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
