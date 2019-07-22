USD/INR technical analysis: 69.30 becomes the level to beat for buyers

- 50-DMA, 9-week old descending trend-line questions the USD/INR pair’s latest recovery.
- 68.25/30 continues to be the key support.
The USD/INR pair’s recovery from multi-month lows struggles to find the traction as it trades beneath crucial resistance-confluence, near 69.00, heading into Europe open on Monday.
The 50-day moving average (50-DMA) and more than 2-month old descending trend-line question the buyers around 69.30 with gradually rising 14-day relative strength index (RSI).
Should prices rise past-69.30, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of October 2018 to July 2019 downpour around 69.85 and 70.00 round-figure could flash on bulls’ screen.
Alternatively, 68.60 and 68.25/30 holds the key to the pair’s fresh south-run towards sub-68.00 area.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.9575
|Today Daily Change
|0.0170
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|68.9405
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.7809
|Daily SMA50
|69.3214
|Daily SMA100
|69.3887
|Daily SMA200
|70.3946
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.9475
|Previous Daily Low
|68.6069
|Previous Weekly High
|69.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.3975
|Previous Monthly High
|70.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.8174
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.7158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.3752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.0564
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.1722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.397
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stuck in a range, the odds of an aggressive Fed rate cut drop
EUR/USD continues to trade a narrow range amid falling odds of an aggressive easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month. The ECB is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, but send out a strong dovish message later this week
GBP/USD remains modestly flat as Brexit optimism confronts UK-Iran tension
While optimism surrounding the Brexit helped the GBP/USD pair to start the week on a positive note, geopolitical tensions between the UK and Iran tamed the quote’s upside as it trades near 1.2500 ahead of the London open.
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 108.00 amid risk-off in Asian equities
Having failed to sustain the early gains above the 108 handle, USD/JPY consolidates in a tight range just below the last amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and Abe's victory. Escalating Gulf tensions and a likely smaller Fed rate cut weigh down on the sentiment.
Gold: Bounces off 23.6% Fibo. towards $1436.50/37 supply zone
Gold is again being bought as it reverses from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-July advances to $1,427 by early Monday. The yellow metal now runs towards $1,436.50/37 horizontal resistance comprising early-month tops.
Weekly outlook: UK parliament, ECB meeting, germany and US data
The result of conservative party’s election of UK parliament will have been announced by Tuesday night. Boris Johnson is expected to be the new PM. The European central bank meeting on Thursday. The interest rate is expected to maintain at zero percent.