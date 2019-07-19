USD/INR technical analysis: 69.10/15 limits nearby rise ahead of 2-month old resistance-line

- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day EMA question immediate upside of USD/INR.
- Near-term descending trend-line and 69.65/70 confluence also challenge bulls.
Despite recent recovery, USD/INR remains below key immediate resistances as it takes the rounds to 68.78 ahead of the European open on Friday.
Among them, 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of February to July decline, around 69.10/15, offers the closest upside barrier, a break of which further propel prices to the 9-week old resistance-line at 69.36.
However, pair’s rise beyond 69.36 might struggle unless clearing the 69.65/70 confluence including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day EMA.
On the downside, 68.38/36 seems the strong support before the latest low surrounding 68.25. Should bears dominate below 68.25, 68.00 could be on their radar.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.7855
|Today Daily Change
|0.1705
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|68.615
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.8128
|Daily SMA50
|69.3412
|Daily SMA100
|69.4094
|Daily SMA200
|70.4186
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.05
|Previous Daily Low
|68.5795
|Previous Weekly High
|68.8975
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.2475
|Previous Monthly High
|70.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.8703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.4463
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.9758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.9168
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.2187
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.3873
