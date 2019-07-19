USD/INR technical analysis: 69.10/15 limits nearby rise ahead of 2-month old resistance-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day EMA question immediate upside of USD/INR.
  • Near-term descending trend-line and 69.65/70 confluence also challenge bulls.

Despite recent recovery, USD/INR remains below key immediate resistances as it takes the rounds to 68.78 ahead of the European open on Friday.

Among them, 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of February to July decline, around 69.10/15, offers the closest upside barrier, a break of which further propel prices to the 9-week old resistance-line at 69.36.

However, pair’s rise beyond 69.36 might struggle unless clearing the 69.65/70 confluence including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day EMA.

On the downside, 68.38/36 seems the strong support before the latest low surrounding 68.25. Should bears dominate below 68.25, 68.00 could be on their radar.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 68.7855
Today Daily Change 0.1705
Today Daily Change % 0.25%
Today daily open 68.615
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 68.8128
Daily SMA50 69.3412
Daily SMA100 69.4094
Daily SMA200 70.4186
Levels
Previous Daily High 69.05
Previous Daily Low 68.5795
Previous Weekly High 68.8975
Previous Weekly Low 68.2475
Previous Monthly High 70.1225
Previous Monthly Low 68.8755
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.7592
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.8703
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.4463
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.2777
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.9758
Daily Pivot Point R1 68.9168
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.2187
Daily Pivot Point R3 69.3873

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI

EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI

EUR/USD has created a minor double bottom near 1.12.  However, the case for a double bottom breakout would weaken if the German Producer Price Index (PPI) drops more than expected, reinforcing dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to 4-day high as USD pullback confronts Brexit optimism

GBP/USD clings to 4-day high as USD pullback confronts Brexit optimism

The GBP/USD pair consolidates the recent upside, as USD recovers after the NY Fed’s attempt to disappoint the policy bears. Absence of UK data continues to highlight politics/trade and the US consumer sentiment gauge for fresh impulse.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY testing highs near 107.60 amid USD comeback

USD/JPY testing highs near 107.60 amid USD comeback

USD/JPY is seen rising steadily in tandem with the US dollar, as the bulls now look towards the 107.70 resistance area, supported by the NY Fed's clarification on President Williams’ comments.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout

Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout

Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.

Gold News

Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again

Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again

Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  