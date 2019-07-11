USD/INR technical analysis: 68.25/26 is the level to beat for sellers amid oversold RSI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR drops to an 11-month low by following downward sloping 21-D EMA.
  • Year-Old horizontal support can trigger the pair’s pullback amid oversold RSI conditions.

With the USD/INR traders following a down move beneath the 21-day exponential moving average (21-D EMA), the quote drops to 11-month low while taking the rounds to 68.35 ahead of the European markets open on Thursday.

A year-long horizontal-support around 68.25/26 becomes the key for sellers amid oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI).

As a result, prices may take a U-turn towards breaking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March to September 2018 rise, at 68.60 which in turn highlights the importance of 21-day EMA level of 68.93.

Given the price rally beyond 68.93, 69.03/05 horizontal area comprising May-June 2019 lows will cap further upside.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 68.25 can further strengthen bears to target 68.00 and June 2018 low surrounding 67.69.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 68.3455
Today Daily Change 0.0080
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 68.3375
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.1227
Daily SMA50 69.4552
Daily SMA100 69.5535
Daily SMA200 70.5808
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.775
Previous Daily Low 68.3025
Previous Weekly High 69.1775
Previous Weekly Low 68.365
Previous Monthly High 70.1225
Previous Monthly Low 68.8755
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.483
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.5945
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.1683
Daily Pivot Point S2 67.9992
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.6958
Daily Pivot Point R1 68.6408
Daily Pivot Point R2 68.9442
Daily Pivot Point R3 69.1133

 

 

