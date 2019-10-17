USD/INR technical analysis: 200-bar SMA challenges bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September month declines.
  • 200-bar SMA, monthly trend-line seems to be the key supports.

Even after declining from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, coupled with a bearish MACD signal, USD/INR stays above 200-bar SMA, around 71.40, while heading into the European session opening on Thursday.

Sellers await pair’s dip beneath the key Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 71.28 in order to target the monthly ascending trend line, at 70.80. However, pair’s further weakness might not refrain from aiming 70.40 and 70.00 supports.

In a case, buyers ignore bearish signal by 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), while also successfully clearing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 71.77, 72.00 will flash on their radar.

Assuming the pair’s sustained rise beyond 72.00, 72.40 and 72.65 can offer intermediate halts to its rally towards 73.00 round-figure.

USD/INR 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.3975
Today Daily Change 0.0339
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 71.3636
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.069
Daily SMA50 71.3448
Daily SMA100 70.2835
Daily SMA200 70.2017
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.79
Previous Daily Low 71.3475
Previous Weekly High 71.585
Previous Weekly Low 70.7955
Previous Monthly High 72.6325
Previous Monthly Low 70.3685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5165
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.621
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.2107
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.0579
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7682
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.6532
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9429
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.0957

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1085/90 with eyes on EU summit

EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1085/90 with eyes on EU summit

Despite benefiting from downbeat US data and shift in ECB policymakers’ bias, the EUR/USD pair stays below key resistance-zone while taking rounds to 1.1077.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates below 5-month tops, focus remains on key EU summit

GBP/USD consolidates below 5-month tops, focus remains on key EU summit

The GBP/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday and consolidated the overnight positive move to five-month tops.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments

USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments

USD/JPY stuck to a narrow 108.60-108.85 range overnight and the pair has shown little sign of budging in Asia today so far. There have been some less than optimistic trade headlines overnight.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support

Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support

Gold created an inside bar candle on Wednesday, signaling indecision in the market. A break below the candle's low of $1,477 would put the bears in a commanding position. 

Gold News

US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated

US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated

Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures