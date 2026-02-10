TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Thailand: Stable outlook supports Baht – DBS

Thailand: Stable outlook supports Baht – DBS
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

DBS Group Research economist Chua Han Teng assesses Thailand’s 2026 election outcome as supportive for political stability and policy continuity. The decisive lead of Bhumjaithai and its likely coalition partners is seen reducing legislative deadlock risks and supporting foreign portfolio inflows, Thai Baht and equities, while lessening pressure on the still-dovish Bank of Thailand to deliver near-term monetary easing.

Election outcome seen reducing risk premia

"Preliminary unofficial results, with over 90% of votes counted, from Thailand’s general elections held on 8 February 2026 indicated a decisive lead by the Bhumjaithai Party, reducing political uncertainty and pointing to policy continuity."

"Although no single party secured an outright majority, Bhumjaithai, with a projected 194 seats in the 500-member lower house parliament, is expected to lead the next coalition government and extend the mandate it received from September 2025."

"With a comfortable buffer of 327 seats, this coalition configuration significantly reduces the risks of legislative deadlock, such as delays to the FY2027 budget progress."

"We see increased likelihood of political stability with a technocratic administration to tackle the economic challenges in the coming years, following a turbulent domestic political landscape since the 2023 polls."

"Foreign portfolio inflows have been supportive in the first two months of 2026 (as of February 9), despite election concerns, and are likely to continue at least in the near term."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks offered below 1.1900

EUR/USD looks offered below 1.1900

EUR/USD keeps its bearish tone unchanged ahead of the opening bell in Asia, returning to the sub-1.1900 region following a firmer tone in the US Dollar. Indeed, the pair reverses two consecutive daily gains amid steady caution ahead of Wednesday’s key US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
 

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3640

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3640

GBP/USD drops to daily lows near 1.3640 as sellers push harder and the Greenback extends its rebound in the latter part of Tuesday’s session. Looking ahead, the combination of key US releases, including NFP and CPI, alongside important UK data, should keep the pound firmly in focus over the coming days.

Gold the battle of wills continues with bulls not ready to give up

Gold the battle of wills continues with bulls not ready to give up

Gold remains on the defensive and approaches the key $5,000 region per troy ounce on Tuesday, giving back part of its recent two day. The precious metal’s pullback unfolds against a firmer tone in the US Dollar, declining US Treasury yields and steady caution ahead of upcoming key US data releases.

Bitcoin's downtrend caused by ETF redemptions and AI rotation: Wintermute

Bitcoin's downtrend caused by ETF redemptions and AI rotation: Wintermute

Bitcoin's (BTC) fall from grace since the October 10 leverage flush has been spearheaded by sustained ETF outflows and a rotation into the AI narrative, according to Wintermute.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

Ripple trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers