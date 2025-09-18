The Indian Rupee opens lower against the US Dollar after a four-day winning streak.

The Fed reduced interest rates by 25 bps to 4.00%-4.25% and signaled two more this year.

FIIs continue to sell equities in the Indian stock market.

The Indian Rupee (INR) fails to extend the four-day winning streak against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The USD/INR recovers to near 88.00 as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground in the aftermath of the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Wednesday’s recovery move around 97.00. The DXY bounced back on Wednesday after posting a fresh three-year low near 96.20.

In the monetary policy announcement, the Fed started the monetary-easing campaign with a usual 25 basis points (bps) reduction that pushed interest rates lower to 4.00%-4.25%, citing a slowdown in the United States (US) job market. The Fed’s dot plot signaled that there will be two more interest rate cuts this year and one each in 2026 and 2027.

Theoretically, lower interest rates by the Fed and signals of further monetary policy easing lead to weakness in the US Dollar. However, the Greenback got some relief as it was already facing the wrath of likely monetary adjustments from the past few weeks.

Another reason behind some recovery in the US Dollar appears to be hints from the United States (US) central bank that there is no need for an aggressive adjustment in the policy stance at the current juncture.

“Could think of today's cut as a risk management cut,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the press conference, and added, “Don't feel the need to move quickly on rates.”

Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee corrects after four-day winning streak

The Indian Rupee corrects against its peers on Thursday after a strong performance in the last four trading days. The Indian currency traded firmly on optimism that the US and India will reach a trade agreement soon.

Trade relations between the US and India were going through a rough phase as President Donald Trump raised tariffs on imports from New Delhi to 50% for buying Oil from Russia.

However, trade tensions between the US and India tempered on Tuesday after President Donald Trump acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts aimed at stopping the Russia-Ukraine war. These comments from Trump came after a long meeting between top negotiators from the US and India. Both nations stated that the meeting remained positive and they will continue trade discussions virtually.

Meanwhile, overseas investors continue to dump their holdings in the Indian stock market despite signs of improving trade relations between the US and India.

On Wednesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pared stake worth Rs. 1,124.54 crores in the cash segment of the Indian equity market. So far in September, FIIs have sold equity shares worth Rs. 11,329.08 crores.

Going forward, the next major trigger for the Indian Rupee will be the imposition of new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates from September 22. In early September, the Indian government announced a new GST structure, according to which there will be only two tax slabs instead of four. New GST reforms aim to stimulate domestic growth by boosting households’ spending.

The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD INR CHF USD 0.26% 0.41% 0.32% 0.15% 0.53% 0.44% 0.28% EUR -0.26% 0.02% 0.07% -0.09% 0.26% 0.20% 0.05% GBP -0.41% -0.02% 0.04% -0.10% 0.23% 0.14% 0.03% JPY -0.32% -0.07% -0.04% -0.16% 0.15% 0.08% -0.01% CAD -0.15% 0.09% 0.10% 0.16% 0.37% 0.29% 0.14% AUD -0.53% -0.26% -0.23% -0.15% -0.37% -0.05% -0.21% INR -0.44% -0.20% -0.14% -0.08% -0.29% 0.05% -0.22% CHF -0.28% -0.05% -0.03% 0.01% -0.14% 0.21% 0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).

Technical Analysis: USD/INR bounces back from 20-day EMA

USD/INR bounces back to near 88.15 on Thursday after posting a fresh two-week low near 87.80 the previous day. The pair rebounds after correcting slightly below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 88.00.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) declines to near 50.00, indicating that the bullish momentum has run its course for now. However, the bullish bias remains intact.

Looking down, the August 28 low of 87.66 will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the September 11 high of 88.65 would be the key hurdle for the pair.

