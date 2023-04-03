USD/INR: Rupee unlikely to appreciate significantly this year – ANZ

The Rupee could remain rangebound, tied to global risk mood swings and the RBI’s intervention, economists at ANZ Bank report.
Lower oil prices and narrowing trade deficit could keep INR supported over the medium term
“The Rupee remains tied to global risk sentiment, and financial flows have exhibited weakness amid market uncertainty.”
“Near-term turbulences aside, lower crude oil prices and a narrowing trade deficit could keep INR supported over the medium term. However, we expect limited appreciation in INR this year despite a softer Dollar because once inflows resume, the RBI will prefer to build back its FX reserves, a large part of which it expended in 2022.”
“On a REER basis, the Rupee also looks fairly valued.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 as markets stabilize
EUR/USD is cutting losses to regain 1.0800 in early European trading. Unexpected OPEC+ oil output cut fuelled oil price rally and stoked up inflation fears, boosting the safe-haven US Dollar alongside firmer US Treasury yields. The focus now shifts to the US ISM PMI.
GBP/USD regains 1.2300 as US Dollar upside stalls
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2300, recovering ground early Monday. Markets remain risk averse after OPEC+ driven oil price surge rekindled inflation fears, which ramped up the US Dollar demand. UK Final Manufacturing and US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
Gold pares intraday losses near $1,950 as US Dollar retreats amid pre-NFP anxiety
XAU/USD price trims intraday losses near $1,955 amid early Monday morning in Europe. The bright metal rebounds from a one-week low marked earlier in the day as traders reassess the week-start challenges to the sentiment that initially favored the US Dollar strength.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Oil to drive Fed higher
Just when everyone thought it was safe to come out and dance to the end of high inflation, here we go again with another potential energy prices surge globally. Let's delve into the recent surge in the price of oil and its potential impact on the global economy.