USD/INR falls back even as Trump reaffirms hopes of US-Indian trade deal

- The Indian Rupee claws back initial losses against the US Dollar despite Greenback trades firmly.
- The impact of Trump’s tariffs has started filtering into prices.
- Investors await the US-Indian trade deal confirmation.
The Indian Rupee (INR) outperforms its peers on Wednesday on hopes that the US and Indian will reach a trade agreement soon. On Tuesday, US President Trump expressed confidence over closing a deal with India after announcing a trade agreement with Indonesia and added that the pact will also allow US companies to gain access to Indian markets.
The confirmation of a trade deal between the US and India will safeguard India's export-oriented companies from the threat of higher tariffs by the US.
While, it won't be a win-win scenario for all Indian companies as the statement from US President Trump has signaled that New Delhi is allowing concessions on some sectors to the US, allowing its companies to compete in a highly-populated country.
The scenario of US companies entering India will be unfavorable for Indian corporations, given that Washington has the competitive advantage of high capital and technology. This could hit business sentiment, impact equity markets, and reduce the flow of foreign investment from direct and institutional investors.
However, Union Minister Piyush Goyal injected confidence on Tuesday that both nations are working to reach a “win-win” agreement, Financial Express (FE) reported. Goyal added that India’s Chief Trade Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal-led team will hold the next round of trade talks on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Indian indices recover early losses and turns positive, with Nifty50 reclaiming 25,2500 and Sensex30 rising above 82,700. However, the outlook of Indian pharmaceutical industry has turned gloomy, following Trump's threats to impose tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals by the end of the month.
On Tuesday, Trump stated that he will start with lower tariffs before moving towards higher ones to allow domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers to increase their capacity. Given that India is a key exporter of pharmaceuticals to the US, tariffs on Indian pharma companies could impact their growth significantly.
Indian Rupee PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|INR
|CHF
|USD
|-0.21%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.21%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|0.21%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.11%
|GBP
|0.16%
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.07%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.05%
|JPY
|0.13%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.07%
|CAD
|0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|0.16%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|INR
|0.21%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|0.08%
|0.12%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|CHF
|0.12%
|-0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee gains despite tariff-driven inflation strengthens US Dollar
- The Indian Rupee recovers early losses and rises against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday. The USD/INR pair slides to near 85.85 even as the US Dollar extends its upside after traders pare Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets, following signs from the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June that tariffs announced by President Donald Trump have started feeding inflation.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near a three-week high around 98.60.
- The CPI report showed on Tuesday that the headline inflation accelerated at an expected pace on a monthly as well as a yearly basis, while core readings missed estimates. However, they came in higher than the May release. The report also notes that prices of products imported by the US, such as household furnishings, recreation, and apparel, rose sharply as importers started passing on the impact of higher tariffs to consumers, which led traders to reassess their expectations towards the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to cut interest rates in the September meeting has reduced to 55.5% from 64.7% seen a week ago.
- Market experts have also warned that the impact of Trump’s tariffs has still not fully passed into prices as US importers loaded inventories before the announcement of reciprocal levies on so-called “Liberation Day” in April. Also, the impact of tariffs announced on 22 countries and trade deals with a few nations is yet to filter through. The lack of clarity on tariff-led inflation will encourage Fed officials to maintain interest rates at their current levels for longer.
- If the recent tariffs threatened for August 1 go into effect, it will take a few months for that additional boost to inflation to be felt in goods prices and will keep the Fed on the sideline unless the labor market takes a sudden turn for the worse," said Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, Reuters reported.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR struggles to hold 20-day EMA
USD/INR retreats after revisiting the three-week high of 86.15 on Wednesday. The near-term trend of the pair has become uncertain as it struggles to hold above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 86.00.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting that the asset lacks momentum on either side.
Looking down, the May 27 low of 85.10 will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the June 24 low at 86.42 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.1600 despite market caution ahead of US PPI data
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1600 in the European morning on Wednesday. The pair appreciates amid a modest US Dollar retreat, driven by traders’ caution ahead of the upcoming US Producer Price Index data due later in the day.
GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3400 after hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD extends the rebound above 1.3400 in the early European session on Wednesday. The pair is helped by an upside surprise in the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which weighs on the BoE rate cut expectations and supports the Pound Sterling. The US PPI data is next in focus.
Gold price sticks to intraday gains amid softer risk tone, subdued USD price action
Gold price regains positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's slide to the $3,320 area. Investors remain on edge amid persistent uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
US President Donald Trump steps in to revive momentum for crypto legislation in the US House of Representatives. On Wednesday, Trump announced that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS ACT bill.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.