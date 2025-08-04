USD/INR bounces back strongly as Rupee weakens ahead of RBI's monetary policy

- The Indian Rupee starts the week on a negative note against the US Dollar due to multiple headwinds.
- Investors expect the RBI to leave interest rates steady on Wednesday.
- Traders raise Fed interest rate cut bets after soft US NFP data.
The Indian Rupee (INR) resumes its downside journey against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of the week. The USD/INR pair bounces back to near 87.75 after a two-day correction as the Indian currency faces significant pressure due to multiple headwinds such as persistent outflow of foreign currency from Indian capital markets, US-India trade tensions, and uncertainty surrounding the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have started the month by selling Rs. 3,366.60 crores worth of Indian equities. In July, foreign investors sold equity shares worth Rs. 47,666.68 crores, which was than double their cumulative buying in the last four months.
Last week, US President Trump announced a 25% tariff with an unspecified penalty for buying Oil from Russia, on imports from India. The announcement has increased uncertainty over the outlook of Indian companies, which export a significant amount of their output to the US. Additionally, this has also diminished the competitiveness of Indian products in the global market.
Meanwhile, investors await the announcement of the interest rate decision by the RBI on Wednesday. The RBI is expected to leave the key Repo Rate steady at 5.5%, but will likely guide a dovish interest rate outlook amid easing price pressures and trade tensions between the US and India. According to analysts at Nomura, the RBI will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in both October and December policy meetings.
Indian Rupee PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|INR
|CHF
|USD
|0.20%
|0.08%
|0.40%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.28%
|0.11%
|EUR
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|0.19%
|-0.22%
|-0.35%
|1.44%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|0.07%
|0.29%
|-0.14%
|-0.28%
|0.23%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.40%
|-0.19%
|-0.29%
|-0.41%
|-0.55%
|0.61%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0.14%
|0.41%
|-0.15%
|1.09%
|0.09%
|AUD
|0.01%
|0.35%
|0.28%
|0.55%
|0.15%
|1.16%
|0.23%
|INR
|-0.28%
|-1.44%
|-0.23%
|-0.61%
|-1.09%
|-1.16%
|-1.36%
|CHF
|-0.11%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.23%
|1.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee retreats against US Dollar
- The Indian Rupee declines against the US Dollar on Monday, even as the latter corrects significantly, following signs of cracks in the United States (US) labor market conditions.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades cautiously near Friday’s low around 98.70, at the time of writing. The DXY fell over 1.4% from its over two-month high around 100.25 on Friday.
- The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed on Friday that jobs created in July were 73K, significantly lower than estimates of 110K. Additionally, employment figures for June were revised significantly lower to 14K from 147K. A sharp downturn in the June job data raised questions over the labor market's health and the credibility of the US data.
- The event has led to the firing of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, who has been accused of faking job numbers by US President Donald Trump, a significant increase in traders’ bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September meeting.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in the September meeting has increased to 80.8% from 41.2% seen on Thursday, a day before the release of the NFP data.
- Meanwhile, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler has sent a resignation to US President Trump, ending her term early which was scheduled for January 2026. Market experts believe that Kugler’s resignation has opened a slot for Trump to fill his candidate, which can help him support lower interest rates. Trump has been criticizing the Fed, especially Chairman Jerome Powell, for maintaining a restrictive monetary policy stance.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR snaps two-day losing streak
The USD/INR pair rebounds to near 87.75 after finding buying interest around 87.30 in the opening session on Monday. The pair bounces back as a rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 86.70 indicates that the near-term trend remains upbeat.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 60.00-80.00 range, suggesting strong bullish momentum
Looking down, the 20-day EMA will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the February 10 high around 88.15 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
