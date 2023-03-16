USD/INR Price News: Skids below 82.80 as USD Index eyes downside, hawkish Fed bets wane

- USD/INR has slipped to near 82.68 as USD Index has extended its correction.
- Investors are anticipating a less-hawkish monetary policy stance from the Fed after scrutiny of February’s US economic data.
- Oil price is struggling to extend its recovery above $68.00 as fears of a banking sector meltdown would result in lower advances.
The USD/INR pair has shifted its auction below the critical support of 82.80 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are anticipating a less-hawkish monetary policy stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) after scrutiny of United States economic data (Feb). The major has slipped to near 82.68 and it seems that more losses are in pipeline ahead.
S&P500 futures have eased some of the gains generated in the early Asian session as the risk-aversion theme has not entirely faded. The 500-US stocks basket futures are likely to remain volatile as fears of the global banking crisis have stretched after the debacle of Credit Suisse. Although the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has promised to provide liquidity support to the investment banking firm, fears of global financial instability cannot be ruled out.
Considering the statement from Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann that state assistance "isn't a topic" for the bank as it seeks to recover from a string of scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and clients, Bloomberg reported, the downfall of Credit Suisse is not expected to heal sooner.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its correction to near 104.50 amid soaring uncertainty over the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced on March 22. The rally in the USD Index, witnessed on Wednesday, was backed by fears of global banking turmoil. And now investors are expected to discount the less-hawkish pitch to be delivered by Fed chair Jerome Powell over interest rates next week.
In order to restore the confidence of households and investors, the Fed might keep the borrowing rates steady or go for a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike to continue weighing pressure on the United States inflation.
Meanwhile, oil price is struggling to extend its recovery above $68.00 as fears of a banking sector meltdown would result in the lower release of advances. This might scale down the oil price further. It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil in the world and lower oil prices would trim India’s fiscal deficit.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0141
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|82.7169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.4317
|Daily SMA50
|82.1341
|Daily SMA100
|82.1266
|Daily SMA200
|81.0594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.0315
|Previous Daily Low
|82.2125
|Previous Weekly High
|82.3126
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.612
|Previous Monthly High
|83.082
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.5032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.7186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.5254
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.2758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.8346
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.4568
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.0948
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.4726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.9138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
