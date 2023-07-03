USD/INR Price News: Rupee jumps to fresh two-month high near 81.80 on strong India FPI inflow

- USD/INR prints the biggest daily loss on a day, so far, since early June on breaking the key support.
- India reports the biggest FPI inflow of 2023 in June, up for the fourth consecutive month.
- Firmer Oil price, mixed sentiment and softer US inflation gauge prod Indian Rupee traders.
- FOMC Minutes, US NFP will be crucial for clear directions.
USD/INR drops to the lowest levels since early May after breaking the short-term key support, backed by upbeat Indian fundamentals, amid Monday morning in Europe.
That said, an upward-sloping trend line from November 2022 has been restricting the Indian Rupee (INR) pair’s downside of late and hence the latest break of the same triggered the quote’s slump towards the multi-day low.
Adding strength to the USD/INR downside momentum is the news that the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have parked the biggest sum in 10 months in India, not to forget marking the fourth consecutive advance. “The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in ₹47,148 crore in Indian equities in June, the highest monthly buying of the year,” said The Mint.
While cheering a technical breakdown and the heavy equity flow that propels India’s benchmark equity gauges to an all-time high, the USD/INR pair ignores upbeat prices of WTI crude oil. WTI crude oil rises for the fourth consecutive day to $70.65 by the press time, up 0.34% intraday at the latest. It’s worth observing that India’s heavy reliance on energy imports makes the INR vulnerable to Oil price moves.
Not only the Oil price but the US Dollar’s rebound also fails to inspire the USD/INR buyers. The reason could be linked to Friday’s downbeat performance of the Fed’s favorite inflation numbers, namely the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for May, as well as softer outcomes of the US spending survey released previously. With this, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild gains around 103.00, reversing the previous day’s pullback from a two-week high.
Elsewhere, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit during July 06-09 period witnessed mixed responses from the market. While the news appears positive for the sentiment on the front, the details seem less impressive as US Treasury Secretary Yellen is likely to flag concerns about human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority, China's recent move to ban sales of Micron Technology memory chips, and moves by China against foreign due diligence and consulting firms, per Reuters.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the trend line breakout and upbeat fundamentals, the USD/INR traders should pay attention to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and other risk catalysts for intraday directions. However, major attention will be given to Fed Minutes and US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for a clear guide.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of an eight-month-old rising support line, now immediate resistance near 81.95, directs the USD/INR bears toward the April month’s bottom of around 81.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.812
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2844
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35%
|Today daily open
|82.0964
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1534
|Daily SMA50
|82.2023
|Daily SMA100
|82.2546
|Daily SMA200
|82.1515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.1966
|Previous Daily Low
|82.0075
|Previous Weekly High
|82.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.9393
|Previous Monthly High
|82.737
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.8477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.1243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.0797
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.0037
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.9111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.8147
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.1928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.2892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.3818
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is feeling the pull of gravity below 1.0900 in the European morning. The pair is undermined by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the Eurozone final PMIs and the top-tier US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar rebounds, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, having broken its consolidative range to the downside in early Europe. Hawkish Fed bets help revive the USD demand, dragging the major lower. BoE’s aggressive tightening fuels recession fears and also acts as a headwind for the GBP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold portrays bearish consolidation below $1,930 hurdle
Gold Price struggles to extend late last week’s corrective bounce off the three-month low as market players await top-tier data events. Also acting as trading filters for the XAU/USD are mixed concerns about the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit.
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes staked Ether is at risk of being stolen
Buterin shared his thoughts on how multisig wallets work and disclosed the biggest reason why he is staking only a small fraction of his Ether. According to Buterin, multisig for staking is fairly difficult and it is required for the safety of staked Ether.
The Week Ahead - US non-farm payrolls, Fed minutes, RBA decision and Sainsbury results
Having paused earlier this year when it came to their own rate hiking cycle the RBA now appears to be playing catchup. Having caught the markets by surprise in April by hiking rates by 25bps.