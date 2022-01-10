USD/INR Price News: Rupee eyes 74.00 despite surging covid cases in India

- USD/INR keeps falling for the fourth day in a row, near 74.00.
- Surging covid cases in India, DXY’s solid comeback fails to lift the pair.
- Weekly closing below 200-DMA calls for more pain for USD/INR.
USD/INR is extending its losing streak into the fourth straight day on Monday, little affected by the broad rebound in the US dollar and surging coronavirus cases in India.
India’s active coronavirus cases see the biggest single-day rise since April 23, rise to highest since June 20. Meanwhile, the country detects 410 fresh cases of omicron coronavirus variant, as of Monday.
Meanwhile, the US dollar is rebounding after Friday’s NFP disappointment-led sell-off vs. its major peers. The cautious market mood also underpins the dollar’s safe-haven demand, as the attention turns towards this week’s testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US inflation data.
The ongoing rally in oil prices, courtesy of the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Kazakhstan also fail to deter INR bulls, as the cross eyes more downside going forward.
At the time of writing, the spot is trading close to the daily lows of 74.15, looking to test the 74.00 round level.
The bearish outlook remains intact after the pair gave a weekly closing below the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 74.29 on Friday.
The immediate cap is seen at the December 31 lows of 74.10. Further south, the November 9 lows of 73.85 will be put to test.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inching towards the oversold region, well below the midline, suggesting that there is more room to fall for the pair.
USD/INR: Daily chart
On the other hand, recapturing 200-DMA could trigger a fresh recovery rally towards the 100-DMA at 74.54.
Further up, the January high of 74.69 will be on buyers’ radars.
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.1575
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0638
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|74.2213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.1262
|Daily SMA50
|74.8801
|Daily SMA100
|74.5407
|Daily SMA200
|74.2879
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.5284
|Previous Daily Low
|74.1557
|Previous Weekly High
|74.6888
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.1557
|Previous Monthly High
|76.5958
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.1065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.2981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.0752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.9291
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4479
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.6744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.8205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
