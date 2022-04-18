USD/INR Price News: Marches towards 76.50 amid rising oil prices and negative impulse

Meanwhile, risk-off impulse amid uncertainty in the global indices is strengthening the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY is eyeing to recapture its previous week’s high at 100.76, which will reinforce the DXY further. Also, the expectations over the rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are advancing as we are approaching to monetary policy announcement by the Fed, which is scheduled in May. The 10-year US Treasury yields registered a fresh three-year high at 2.88% on Monday. The 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.9% on Monday amid higher odds of an aggressive interest rate policy and hawkish guidance.

Oil prices have rebounded sharply after the lockdown restrictions ease in China. The relaxation in the movement of men, materials, and machines has underpinned the oil prices. China, being the largest importer of fossil fuels carries strong weightage on the oil prices . Also, India is a leading importer of oil, and higher energy bills are indicating a widening fiscal deficit for its economy.

The USD/INR pair is gauging a direction on Monday after a long holiday-truncated week. Three trading sessions took place last amid holidays on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Jayanti on Thursday and Good Friday. A rebound in the oil prices and weak Asian markets are denting the demand for the Indian rupee.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.